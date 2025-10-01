Advertisement
NewsPhotosDurga Puja 2025 Celeb Spotting: Kajol, Aliaa Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Rani Mukerji, Mouni & More Celebs Dazzle In Festive Looks On Maha Navami - In Pics
Durga Puja 2025 Celeb Spotting: Kajol, Aliaa Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Rani Mukerji, Mouni & More Celebs Dazzle In Festive Looks On Maha Navami - In Pics

Durga Puja 2025 Celeb Spotting: Bollywood’s biggest stars turned heads as they stepped out to celebrate Maha Navami 2025 with grandeur and devotion. From Aliaa Bhatt's glam entry, to Kajol and Rani’s regal sarees, the celebrations were nothing short of spectacular. Check out their latest festive looks and glam moments from pandals across B-Town!

Updated:Oct 01, 2025, 05:33 PM IST
1/11
Maha Navami 2025 marks one of the most significant days of Durga Puja, and this year, B-Town celebrities flocked to pandals across Mumbai to seek blessings from Maa Durga. Fans were treated to iconic family appearances, stunning saree looks, and candid festive moments that lit up social media. This sacred day honors Goddess Durga in her fierce and protective form, Mahagauri. Here are the latest celeb looks and glam moments from B-town!

Alia Bhatt

2/11

Alia Bhatt stole the spotlight in a dazzling lelon-green saree with a silver border, she completed her look with an ivory v-shaped blouse, half down hair, black bindi and her sweet smile. her latest look is rapidly going viral across social media. Both Alia and Rani struck a pose together and smiled sweetly.

Ajay Devgn, Kajol

3/11

Ajay Devgn, Kajol, and their stunning daughter Nysa were spotted at the pandal as they struck a picture-perfect family pose, exuding Bollywood royalty vibes. For the occasion, Kajol wore a gorgeous royal blue saree, while her hubby looked dapper in a forest green kurta paired with white wide-legged pants. Their darling daughter looked beautiful in a baby pink saree.

Rani Mukherjee

4/11

Rani Mukherjee looked regal in a silver and light-blue silk saree. She completed her look with dainty earring, red bindi, and sindoor. Iconic! She even struck a pose with Kajol and both divas have since captured fans' hearts.

Bipasha Basu

5/11

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover, accompanied by their adorable daughter Devi, graced the North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal. Bipasha looked radiant in a traditional saree styled with minimal yet chic accessories, exuding effortless festive elegance. Karan complemented her look in a classic kurta-pyjama ensemble, while little Devi, dressed in festive wear, captured everyone’s attention with her innocent charm.

Ranbir Kapoor

6/11

Earlier, Ranbir Kapoor also visited Durga Puja pandal in Mumbai to seek blessings during the festive celebration.

Jaya Bachchan

7/11

Jaya Bachchan was also spotted on Day 8, seated during the aarti, chatting and smiling with Rani and Kajol.

Priyanka Chopra

8/11

Priyanka Chopra embraced her inner desi girl as she participated in the vibrant celebrations of Durga Puja. 

Sushmita Sen

9/11

Sushmita Sen, accompanied by her daughters, Renee and Alisah, seeks blessings from Durga Maa. The trio posed for the paps.

10/11
11/11

(Pic Credits: Viral Bhayani, Instagram)

