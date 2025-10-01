Durga Puja 2025 Celeb Spotting: Kajol, Aliaa Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Rani Mukerji, Mouni & More Celebs Dazzle In Festive Looks On Maha Navami - In Pics

1 / 11

Maha Navami 2025 marks one of the most significant days of Durga Puja, and this year, B-Town celebrities flocked to pandals across Mumbai to seek blessings from Maa Durga. Fans were treated to iconic family appearances, stunning saree looks, and candid festive moments that lit up social media. This sacred day honors Goddess Durga in her fierce and protective form, Mahagauri. Here are the latest celeb looks and glam moments from B-town!