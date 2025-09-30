Advertisement
Durga Puja 2025: Kajol, Priyanka Chopra and More - Check Celebs Who Joined Festivities This Navratri

Bollywood celebrities marked Durga Ashtami 2025 with heartfelt devotion, vibrant appearances, and traditional celebrations across various pandals.
Updated:Sep 30, 2025, 06:29 PM IST
Durga Ashtami 2025

1/7
Durga Ashtami 2025

Durga Ashtami, celebrated with immense devotion during the Navratri festival, holds a special place in Hindu traditions. Observed today, Tuesday, September 30, 2025, this sacred day honors Goddess Durga in her fierce and protective form, Mahagauri. Devotees across India and around the world observe this day through fasting, prayers, and vibrant cultural festivities, seeking the Goddess’s blessings for strength, prosperity, and protection from negativity.

Rani Mukerji

2/7
Rani Mukerji

Rani Mukerji attended the pandal, often alongside Kajol, and performed Ashtami and Sandhi puja rituals.

(Image: Filmfare)

Kajol

3/7
Kajol

Kajol was seen actively participating in rituals and greeting fans at the Durga Puja pandal across multiple days.

(Image: Filmfare)

Jaya Bachchan

4/7
Jaya Bachchan

Jaya Bachchan was also spotted on Day 8, seated during the aarti, chatting and smiling with Rani and Kajol.

(Image: Filmfare)

Priyanka Chopra

5/7
Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra embraced her inner desi girl as she participated in the vibrant celebrations of Durga Puja. 

(Image: Pinkvilla)  

Bipasha Basu

6/7
Bipasha Basu

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover arrived with their daughter Devi, dressed in traditional outfits on Ashtami.

(Image: voompla)

Sushmita Sen

7/7
Sushmita Sen

Sushmita Sen, accompanied by her daughters, Renee and Alisah, seeks blessings from Durga Maa. The trio posed for the paps.

(Image: bollywoodbubble)

