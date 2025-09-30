Durga Puja 2025: Kajol, Priyanka Chopra and More - Check Celebs Who Joined Festivities This Navratri
Durga Ashtami 2025
Durga Ashtami, celebrated with immense devotion during the Navratri festival, holds a special place in Hindu traditions. Observed today, Tuesday, September 30, 2025, this sacred day honors Goddess Durga in her fierce and protective form, Mahagauri. Devotees across India and around the world observe this day through fasting, prayers, and vibrant cultural festivities, seeking the Goddess’s blessings for strength, prosperity, and protection from negativity.
Rani Mukerji
Rani Mukerji attended the pandal, often alongside Kajol, and performed Ashtami and Sandhi puja rituals.
(Image: Filmfare)
Kajol
Kajol was seen actively participating in rituals and greeting fans at the Durga Puja pandal across multiple days.
(Image: Filmfare)
Jaya Bachchan
Jaya Bachchan was also spotted on Day 8, seated during the aarti, chatting and smiling with Rani and Kajol.
(Image: Filmfare)
Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra embraced her inner desi girl as she participated in the vibrant celebrations of Durga Puja.
(Image: Pinkvilla)
Bipasha Basu
Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover arrived with their daughter Devi, dressed in traditional outfits on Ashtami.
(Image: voompla)
Sushmita Sen
Sushmita Sen, accompanied by her daughters, Renee and Alisah, seeks blessings from Durga Maa. The trio posed for the paps.
(Image: bollywoodbubble)
Trending Photos