Durga Puja 2025: Kajol, Priyanka Chopra and More - Check Celebs Who Joined Festivities This Navratri

Durga Ashtami, celebrated with immense devotion during the Navratri festival, holds a special place in Hindu traditions. Observed today, Tuesday, September 30, 2025, this sacred day honors Goddess Durga in her fierce and protective form, Mahagauri. Devotees across India and around the world observe this day through fasting, prayers, and vibrant cultural festivities, seeking the Goddess’s blessings for strength, prosperity, and protection from negativity.