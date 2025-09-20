photoDetails

Durga Puja 2025 Playlist: Best Underrated Bollywood Festive Songs For Your Instagram Stories While Pandal Hopping

With just days left before the dhaak beats, sindoor khela, and pandal hopping begin, it’s the perfect time to refresh your playlist. While most of us go back to the same evergreen classics every year, this time, why not make your Instagram stories stand out with some underrated Bollywood tracks that capture the festive mood?

Srujani Mohinta | Updated:Sep 20, 2025, 11:19 AM IST

Shubho Shubho – Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway 1 / 10 An underrated gem that perfectly captures the Bengali essence. With its festive beats and soulful vibe, this one feels tailor-made for Durga Puja mornings.

Piyu Bole – Parineeta 2 / 10 Soft, melodious, and timeless. This song adds a romantic yet nostalgic touch to your pandal-hopping reels.

Dhindora Baje Re – Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 3 / 10 The Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh starrer is a high-energy track that echoes the joy and spirit of celebration. Perfect for capturing crowd shots or sindoor khela moments.

Monta Re – Lootera 4 / 10 This song by Swanand Kirkire and Amit Trivedi is always a must-have on Instagram stories during Pujo.

Journey Song – Piku 5 / 10 Durga Puja is all about togetherness and travel, and this song beautifully captures that emotion. A sweet pick for your family stories. Don't miss Shreya Ghosal's Bengali part.

Bedardi Raja – Delhi Belly 6 / 10 This quirky, upbeat, and unconventional track from Delhi Belly will make your Instagram edits instantly pop.

Sooiyan – Guddu Rangeela 7 / 10 A melodious yet underrated track that's soothing, perfect for those calm, early-morning pandal shots and your saree looks.

Baawre – Luck By Chance 8 / 10 This Hrithik Roshan track is full of zeal and madness, perfectly capturing the chaotic happiness of the Puja vibe

Haan Ke Haan – Maharaj 9 / 10 Remember when this song broke the internet? It's time to bring back the song from Maharaj.