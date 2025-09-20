Durga Puja 2025 Playlist: Best Underrated Bollywood Festive Songs For Your Instagram Stories While Pandal Hopping
Shubho Shubho – Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway
An underrated gem that perfectly captures the Bengali essence. With its festive beats and soulful vibe, this one feels tailor-made for Durga Puja mornings.
Piyu Bole – Parineeta
Soft, melodious, and timeless. This song adds a romantic yet nostalgic touch to your pandal-hopping reels.
Dhindora Baje Re – Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2
The Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh starrer is a high-energy track that echoes the joy and spirit of celebration. Perfect for capturing crowd shots or sindoor khela moments.
Monta Re – Lootera
This song by Swanand Kirkire and Amit Trivedi is always a must-have on Instagram stories during Pujo.
Journey Song – Piku
Durga Puja is all about togetherness and travel, and this song beautifully captures that emotion. A sweet pick for your family stories. Don’t miss Shreya Ghosal’s Bengali part.
Bedardi Raja – Delhi Belly
This quirky, upbeat, and unconventional track from Delhi Belly will make your Instagram edits instantly pop.
Sooiyan – Guddu Rangeela
A melodious yet underrated track that’s soothing, perfect for those calm, early-morning pandal shots and your saree looks.
Baawre – Luck By Chance
This Hrithik Roshan track is full of zeal and madness, perfectly capturing the chaotic happiness of the Puja vibe
Haan Ke Haan – Maharaj
Remember when this song broke the internet? It’s time to bring back the song from Maharaj.
Das Haasil Sau Baaki – Metro...in dino
For the perfect indie feel to your stories, this song from Metro...in Dino by Pritam will add the fun quotient.
(All Images: Screengrab- Youtube)
Trending Photos