Durga Puja 2025 Playlist: Best Underrated Bollywood Festive Songs For Your Instagram Stories While Pandal Hopping
Durga Puja 2025 Playlist: Best Underrated Bollywood Festive Songs For Your Instagram Stories While Pandal Hopping

With just days left before the dhaak beats, sindoor khela, and pandal hopping begin, it’s the perfect time to refresh your playlist. While most of us go back to the same evergreen classics every year, this time, why not make your Instagram stories stand out with some underrated Bollywood tracks that capture the festive mood?
Updated:Sep 20, 2025, 11:19 AM IST
Shubho Shubho – Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway

1/10
Shubho Shubho – Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway

An underrated gem that perfectly captures the Bengali essence. With its festive beats and soulful vibe, this one feels tailor-made for Durga Puja mornings.

 

Piyu Bole – Parineeta

2/10
Piyu Bole – Parineeta

Soft, melodious, and timeless. This song adds a romantic yet nostalgic touch to your pandal-hopping reels.

 

Dhindora Baje Re – Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

3/10
Dhindora Baje Re – Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

The Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh starrer is a high-energy track that echoes the joy and spirit of celebration. Perfect for capturing crowd shots or sindoor khela moments.

Monta Re – Lootera

4/10
Monta Re – Lootera

This song by Swanand Kirkire and Amit Trivedi is always a must-have on Instagram stories during Pujo.

Journey Song – Piku

5/10
Journey Song – Piku

Durga Puja is all about togetherness and travel, and this song beautifully captures that emotion. A sweet pick for your family stories. Don’t miss Shreya Ghosal’s Bengali part.

Bedardi Raja – Delhi Belly

6/10
Bedardi Raja – Delhi Belly

This quirky, upbeat, and unconventional track from Delhi Belly will make your Instagram edits instantly pop.

Sooiyan – Guddu Rangeela

7/10
Sooiyan – Guddu Rangeela

A melodious yet underrated track that’s soothing, perfect for those calm, early-morning pandal shots and your saree looks.

Baawre – Luck By Chance

8/10
Baawre – Luck By Chance

This Hrithik Roshan track is full of zeal and madness, perfectly capturing the chaotic happiness of the Puja vibe

Haan Ke Haan – Maharaj

9/10
Haan Ke Haan – Maharaj

Remember when this song broke the internet? It’s time to bring back the song from Maharaj. 

Das Haasil Sau Baaki – Metro...in dino

10/10
Das Haasil Sau Baaki – Metro...in dino

For the perfect indie feel to your stories, this song from Metro...in Dino by Pritam will add the fun quotient.

(All Images: Screengrab- Youtube)

Durga Puja 2025durga puja 2025 playlistbest bollywood festive songsDurga Puja Playlist bollywood
