Dussehra 2025 Best Celebrity Looks To Recreate, Photos: Ramayana Actress Sai Pallavi's Saree Style To Desi Girl Priyanka Chopra's Blue Silk Kurta Set - 7 Top Festive Picks!
Dussehra 2025 Best Celebrity Looks To Recreate, Photos: For the festival which is observed on the tenth day of the month of Ashvin, the seventh in the Hindu lunisolar calendar, let's get our wardrobe ready with some celeb-style inspo.
Happy Dussehra 2025, Celeb-Style Photos
Happy Dussehra 2025 Wishes, Celeb-Style Photos: The victory of good over evil marks the spirit of Dussehra or Vijayadashami. As per popular belief, it celebrates Lord Rama's victory over Ravana whereas in some parts of the country, it is also revered as Goddess Durga's victory over demon Mahishasura to protect dharma and humanity. It marks the end of Navratri and Durga Puja annually. This year it is celebrated on October 2. For the festival which is observed on the tenth day of the month of Ashvin, the seventh in the Hindu lunisolar calendar, let's get our wardrobe ready with some celeb-style inspo:
(Pic Courtesy: Instagram)
Alia Bhatt's Fusion Lehenga
Alia Bhatt wore a Manish Malhotra lehenga with polki and emerald jewels for her Mehendi function. The lehenga in the shades of pink-red looked light, beautiful and flowy. Promoting sustainable fashion, she wore it again at Manish's Diwali party in 2024.
Triptii Dimri's Velvet Dupatta Look
Actress Triptii Dimri aced her glam look in an off-white churidar and long kurti with purple velvet dupatta. She wore juttis and tied hair in a sleek bun.
Tamannaah Bhatia's Maroon Lehenga
Tamannaah Bhatia looks glamourous in whatever she picks - be it a lehenga or a saree. Back in 2019, she for a maroon mirror-work lehenga-choli by Tamanna Punjabi Kapoor for a high profile celebrity wedding. This look can be recreated for the Dussehra festive vibe.
Sai Pallavi's Silk Saree
Pan-India actress, Sai Pallavi is loved by her fans for her no makeup look and ethnic wear. She looks breathtaking in a saree and has several photoshoots on social media in pure silk and Kanjeevarams which are totally droolworthy. She is set to entice audiences as Maa Sita in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana - a 2-part film starring Ranbir Kapoor, Yash and Ravi Dubey among several others.
Priyanka Chopra's Blue Suit
Desi girl Priyanka Chopra landed in India just in time to attend the mega Durga Puja and Navratri 2025 festivities. She surprised everyone with her simple yet elegant presence at the North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja Pandal in Mumbai which holds great reverence for Mukherjees (Kajol, Rani, Tanishaa, Ayan and Sharbani Mukherji). PeeCee wore a blue Sobariko Seher silk kurta set with organza dupatta & brocade detailing which is priced at Rs 32, 890 as per the official website. You can recreate this look for Dussehra in any traditional silk suit set.
Nayanthara's Red Saree
Pan-India's top most star Nayanthara is also known for her sartorial choices. One of the highest-paid South Indian actresses, she wore a beautiful red silk saree in one of the photoshoots done at her home along with her director hubby Vignesh Shivan. The actress wore temple jewellery earrings with full gajra look and kohled-eyes.
Ananya Panday's Green Saree
Gen Z actress Ananya Panday's Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 outing in a green saree with embellished blouse is perfect for a festive feel. The leaf-green chiffon saree paired with mirror work and zari at the borders is giving major desi girl vibe.
Trending Photos