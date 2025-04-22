Earth Day 2025: 8 Bollywood Celebs Who Switched To Sleek Electric Vehicles (EVs)
Earth Day 2025: Here are eight Bollywood actors who have embraced electric cars and are using their platform to promote green living.
8 Bollywood Celebs Who Own EVs
World Earth Day 2025: On the occasion of Earth Day 2025, let's scroll through some of Bollywood's biggest stars who have switched from the luxury fuel-guzzlers to sleek electric vehicles (EVs), and are advocating these eco-friendly conscious choices. Here are eight Bollywood actors who have embraced electric cars and are using their platform to promote green living.
Suniel Shetty
Suniel Shetty has always been vocal about eco-friendly initiatives. He bought MG Comet as his first EV car. The Comet EV is powered by a 17.3kWh battery pack.
Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan is known for his massive fan following. The actor is also a strong advocate for environmental causes. He made headlines when he joined the electric vehicle revolution by purchasing an electric car, emphasizing his commitment to reducing his carbon footprint. He unveiled the Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV at the 2023 Bharat Mobility Auto Expo.
Riteish Deshmukh
Actor and producer Riteish Deshmukh is a proud owner of one of the most iconic EVs globally. Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza brought home a brand new BMW iX electric car worth Rs 1.4 crore on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi in 2022.
Nushrratt Bharuccha
Nushrratt Bharuccha made an eco-conscious statement by opting for an electric car. She bought home a BMW iX electric luxury SUV, a luxury electric vehicle.
Madhuri Dixit
Madhuri Dixit has also stepped into the future by welcoming an electric vehicle into her lifestyle.
Kubbra Sait
Kubbra Sait has recently invested in an electric car, frequently sharing her admiration for eco-friendly innovations on social media.
Jacqueline Fernandez
Jacqueline Fernandez has been a vocal supporter of environmental causes. By opting for an electric car, Jacqueline adds sustainability to her glam quotient, encouraging her fans to consider greener alternatives.
Arjun Kapoor
Arjun Kapoor recently purchased a BGauss RUV 350 electric scooter. He chose the Max variant, which offers a 3 kWh battery pack and a 120 km range on a single charge.
