Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2889575https://zeenews.india.com/photos/entertainment/earth-day-2025-8-bollywood-celebs-who-switched-to-sleek-electric-vehicles-evs-2889575
NewsPhotosEarth Day 2025: 8 Bollywood Celebs Who Switched To Sleek Electric Vehicles (EVs)
photoDetails

Earth Day 2025: 8 Bollywood Celebs Who Switched To Sleek Electric Vehicles (EVs)

Earth Day 2025: Here are eight Bollywood actors who have embraced electric cars and are using their platform to promote green living.

 

Updated:Apr 22, 2025, 03:02 PM IST
Follow Us

8 Bollywood Celebs Who Own EVs

1/9
8 Bollywood Celebs Who Own EVs

World Earth Day 2025: On the occasion of Earth Day 2025, let's scroll through some of Bollywood’s biggest stars who have switched from the luxury fuel-guzzlers to sleek electric vehicles (EVs), and are advocating these eco-friendly conscious choices. Here are eight Bollywood actors who have embraced electric cars and are using their platform to promote green living.

Follow Us

Suniel Shetty

2/9
Suniel Shetty

Suniel Shetty has always been vocal about eco-friendly initiatives. He bought MG Comet as his first EV car. The Comet EV is powered by a 17.3kWh battery pack.

Follow Us

Shah Rukh Khan

3/9
Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan is known for his massive fan following. The actor is also a strong advocate for environmental causes. He made headlines when he joined the electric vehicle revolution by purchasing an electric car, emphasizing his commitment to reducing his carbon footprint. He unveiled the Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV at the 2023 Bharat Mobility Auto Expo. 

Follow Us

Riteish Deshmukh

4/9
Riteish Deshmukh

Actor and producer Riteish Deshmukh is a proud owner of one of the most iconic EVs globally. Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza brought home a brand new BMW iX electric car worth Rs 1.4 crore on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi in 2022.

Follow Us

Nushrratt Bharuccha

5/9
Nushrratt Bharuccha

Nushrratt Bharuccha made an eco-conscious statement by opting for an electric car. She bought home a BMW iX electric luxury SUV, a luxury electric vehicle. 

Follow Us

Madhuri Dixit

6/9
Madhuri Dixit

Madhuri Dixit has also stepped into the future by welcoming an electric vehicle into her lifestyle. 

Follow Us

Kubbra Sait

7/9
Kubbra Sait

Kubbra Sait has recently invested in an electric car, frequently sharing her admiration for eco-friendly innovations on social media. 

Follow Us

Jacqueline Fernandez

8/9
Jacqueline Fernandez

Jacqueline Fernandez has been a vocal supporter of environmental causes. By opting for an electric car, Jacqueline adds sustainability to her glam quotient, encouraging her fans to consider greener alternatives.

 

Follow Us

Arjun Kapoor

9/9
Arjun Kapoor

Arjun Kapoor recently purchased a BGauss RUV 350 electric scooter. He chose the Max variant, which offers a 3 kWh battery pack and a 120 km range on a single charge.

Follow Us
Earth Day 2025World Earth Day 2025Actors Who Own EVsElectric Vehicles priceBollywood actors who have Electric VehiclesSRKArjun KapoorSuniel ShettyKubbra SaitEntertainmentEco-friendly carsEV car price in India
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon10
title
Rohit Sharma
Most Runs In IPL History: Rohit Sharma Surpasses Shikar Dhawan; Virat Kohli Tops The List With These Many Runs
camera icon7
title
expensive schools in India
THIS 187-Acre, Luxurious School Is Like A Palace; Has A HUGE Fee Of Rs … Know All About One Of India’s Plushest Schools
camera icon8
title
BCCI Contracts 2025
Abhishek Sharma To Nitish Kumar Reddy: 6 Indian Players To Earn BCCI Central Contract For The First Time
camera icon7
title
KL Rahul
Fastest Indian Batter To Hit 200 Sixes In IPL History: Not MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli Or Rohit Sharma, This Cricketer Tops The List
camera icon5
title
Auto news
Toyota Fortuner's Affordable Replacement! 23+ Mileage, 8-Seats, BIG Sunroof, 360-Degree Camera, ADAS & More - All At Half The Price
NEWS ON ONE CLICK