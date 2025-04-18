Advertisement
Easter On Sunday, 5 Long Weekend Watchlist: What You Can Surf On OTT!

 

 

Updated:Apr 18, 2025, 07:00 AM IST
Easter Long Weekend Binge Guide

1/6
Easter Long Weekend Binge Guide

Top Picks to Watch This Weekend: Easter is here—and so is a long weekend that calls for cozy binge sessions, comfort food, and stories that entertain, uplift, and keep you hooked till the very last frame. And with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, these titles don’t just tell great stories—they pull you right into them. Here are our top picks for an Easter weekend well spent:

 

Loveyapa (JioCinema)

2/6
Loveyapa (JioCinema)

Love gets a quirky twist in this refreshing anthology of modern relationships, where romance isn’t always predictable—but it’s always heartfelt. Loveyapa brings together a blend of sweet, awkward, and relatable love stories. Loveyapa is available for streaming.

Jewel Thief: The Heist Begins (Netflix)

3/6
Jewel Thief: The Heist Begins (Netflix)

Jewel Thief: The Heist Begins is a sleek, high-stakes thriller that follows master con artist Rehan (Saif Ali Khan) as he's drawn into a daring ₹500 crore diamond heist by crime lord Rajan (Jaideep Ahlawat). Set across Mumbai and Budapest, the Netflix original unfolds in a world of deception and shifting loyalties. It premieres on April 25.

Fateh (JioCinema)

4/6
Fateh (JioCinema)

An action-packed cyber-thriller that takes on the dark web, Fateh follows one man’s fight against digital crime and personal demons. The film packs a punch with high-stakes action, emotional drama, and razor-sharp relevance. It is available for streaming.

Chamak – Season 2 (Sony LIV)

5/6
Chamak – Season 2 (Sony LIV)

Back with a louder beat and deeper secrets, Chamak Season 2 dives further into the glitzy-yet-gritty Punjabi music industry. The stakes are higher, the rivalries fiercer, and the drama unmissable. Dolby Atmos captures every bass drop, backstage whisper, and explosive twist in full sonic glory. It is available for streaming.

 

Black Mirror – Season 7 (Netflix)

6/6
Black Mirror – Season 7 (Netflix)

The game-changing anthology returns with new mind-bending tales that reflect our darkest tech obsessions and societal fears. Black Mirror’s eerie worlds and chilling what-ifs hit harder than ever in Dolby Vision, with razor-sharp visuals that heighten the tension. Black Mirror returned to Netflix on Thursday, April 10.

