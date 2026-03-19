Eid fashion 2026 celeb-style inspo: Kareena Kapoor, Aditi Rao Hydari, Katrina Kaif to Sara Ali Khan - 7 festive wear for your wardrobe - In Pics

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The Islamic holy month of Ramzan or Ramadan ends with Eid celebrations after a 30-day long fasting ritual of keeping Rozas. Muslims across the globe eagerly wait for Eid to celebrate the festival with much gusto and fervour.

Eid-ul-Fitr or Eid-al-Fitr is being celebrated this year is expected to be celebrated on March 20 or March 21, 2026 in India, depending on the sighting of the crescent moon. If the moon is sighted on the evening of March 19, Eid will be celebrated on March 20.

If the moon sighting doesn't happen on March 19, then Eid will be marked on March 21.

Eid-al-Fitr is the first and only day in the month of Shawwal during which Muslims are not permitted to fast.

The day and date of Eid may vary depending on different time zones and moon sightings.