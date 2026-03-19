Eid fashion 2026 celeb-style inspo: Kareena Kapoor, Aditi Rao Hydari, Katrina Kaif to Sara Ali Khan - 7 festive wear for your wardrobe - In Pics
Eid fashion 2026 celeb-style inspo: From the OG Kareena Kapoor Khan, Aditi Rao Hydari to Gen-Z beauty Sara Ali Khan - take your favourite pick and recreate the beautiful Eid looks.
Eid-ul-Fitr 2026 celeb lookbook
Eid-ul-Fitr 2026 celeb lookbook: On the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr 2026, we thought of sharing a curated list of looks donned by our famous desi queens. From the OG Kareena Kapoor Khan, Aditi Rao Hydari to Gen-Z beauty Sara Ali Khan - take your favourite pick and recreate the beautiful looks for this Eid 2026 wardrobe!
(Pic Courtesy: Instagram)
When is Eid-al-Fitr 2026?
The Islamic holy month of Ramzan or Ramadan ends with Eid celebrations after a 30-day long fasting ritual of keeping Rozas. Muslims across the globe eagerly wait for Eid to celebrate the festival with much gusto and fervour.
Eid-ul-Fitr or Eid-al-Fitr is being celebrated this year is expected to be celebrated on March 20 or March 21, 2026 in India, depending on the sighting of the crescent moon. If the moon is sighted on the evening of March 19, Eid will be celebrated on March 20.
If the moon sighting doesn't happen on March 19, then Eid will be marked on March 21.
Eid-al-Fitr is the first and only day in the month of Shawwal during which Muslims are not permitted to fast.
The day and date of Eid may vary depending on different time zones and moon sightings.
Sara Ali Khan's Eid look
Gen-Z star Sara Ali Khan's ethnic outings with her patent 'namaste' pose for paps has been talked about several times. She looks elegant and graceful in most of her shararas, ghararas and Indian wear ensembles.
Katrina Kaif's Eid Look
New mommy Katrina Kaif has oft been spotted atteninding various Eid parties hosted by Bollywood biggies, and needless to say her appearance in traditional ethnic wear has always won hearts.
Kareena Kapoor's Eid look
Kareena Kapoor's Indian attire on various public events and parties can be a perfect guide to the Eid lookbook for you. From Anarkalis to sharara sets - check out for the traditional avatars.
Alia Bhatta's Eid Outfits
Alia Bhatta's easy-breezy ethnic outings can be recreated by you this Eid-al-Fitr. From kurtas to indo-western edgy desi look - try any of these and turn heads.
Aditi Rao Hydari's Eid Look
The Royal beauty Aditi Rao Hydari can pull off any ensemble looking breathtakingly beautiful. Her shararas sets, ethnic outings can easily impress you.
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