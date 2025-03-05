Eid Party Songs: Salman Khan’s Ultimate Musical Hits - From Jumme Ki Raat To Zohra Jabeen

1 / 8

Salman Khan's cinematic legacy isn't just about blockbuster films—it’s also about unforgettable music that defines eras. From high-energy dance anthems to soulful melodies, his movies have consistently delivered chart-topping hits that remain fan favorites. As Zohra Jabeen, his latest track from Sikandar (2025), takes over playlists, let’s revisit six of his most iconic songs that continue to dominate Bollywood music.