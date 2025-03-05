Advertisement
Eid Party Songs: Salman Khan's Ultimate Musical Hits - From Jumme Ki Raat To Zohra Jabeen


Eid Party Songs: Salman Khan’s Ultimate Musical Hits - From Jumme Ki Raat To Zohra Jabeen

Eid Party Songs: Salman Khan’s musical journey is filled with chartbusters that define generations, and his latest hit, Zohra Jabeen, proves his enduring influence in Bollywood music.

Updated:Mar 05, 2025, 11:32 AM IST
Salman Khan’s Evergreen Musical Legacy

1/8
Salman Khan’s Evergreen Musical Legacy

Salman Khan's cinematic legacy isn't just about blockbuster films—it’s also about unforgettable music that defines eras. From high-energy dance anthems to soulful melodies, his movies have consistently delivered chart-topping hits that remain fan favorites. As Zohra Jabeen, his latest track from Sikandar (2025), takes over playlists, let’s revisit six of his most iconic songs that continue to dominate Bollywood music.

Mashallah – Ek Tha Tiger (2012)

2/8
Mashallah – Ek Tha Tiger (2012)

A fusion of Arabic beats and Bollywood flair, Mashallah from Ek Tha Tiger became an instant sensation. Salman’s effortless charm, coupled with Katrina Kaif’s mesmerizing screen presence, turned this song into an evergreen hit that still rules dance floors.

Jumme Ki Raat – Kick (2014)

3/8
Jumme Ki Raat – Kick (2014)

This electrifying dance anthem from Kick showcases Salman at his stylish best. With its infectious beats and high-energy choreography, Jumme Ki Raat became a party staple, reinforcing Salman’s larger-than-life appeal.

Aaj Ki Party – Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015)

4/8
Aaj Ki Party – Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015)

While Bajrangi Bhaijaan tugged at heartstrings, Aaj Ki Party was all about fun and celebration. This upbeat track, featuring Salman’s infectious energy, quickly became a go-to song for festivals and parties, capturing the spirit of joy and togetherness.

Baby Ko Bass Pasand Hai – Sultan (2016)

5/8
Baby Ko Bass Pasand Hai – Sultan (2016)

A perfect blend of peppy beats and flirtatious charm, Baby Ko Bass Pasand Hai from Sultan became an instant hit. Salman’s playful energy and signature dance moves made this song an unforgettable favorite among fans.

Swag Se Swagat – Tiger Zinda Hai (2017)

6/8
Swag Se Swagat – Tiger Zinda Hai (2017)

With its international beats and high-energy choreography, Swag Se Swagat became the ultimate anthem of style. Salman’s effortless swag, paired with Katrina Kaif’s electrifying presence, made this track a global sensation, further cementing his title as the king of Bollywood swag.

Zohra Jabeen – Sikandar (2025)

7/8
Zohra Jabeen – Sikandar (2025)

The latest addition to Salman’s hit playlist, Zohra Jabeen from Sikandar, has already become an Eid chartbuster. Featuring Rashmika Mandanna, this high-energy track by Pritam, with lyrics by Sameer and Danish Sabri and vocals by Nakash Aziz and Dev Negi, encapsulates festive cheer and Salman’s unstoppable star power.

 

More than just Music

8/8
Salman Khan’s Evergreen Musical Legacy

Salman Khan’s songs are more than just music—they are experiences that bring people together, whether at parties, weddings, or festivals. With Zohra Jabeen continuing the trend of chart-topping hits, his musical legacy remains as iconic as ever.

Pic Credits: Instagram, YouTube

EntertainmentSalman Khan songsBollywood ChartbustersSalman Khan music hitsJumme Ki Raat songZohra Jabeen SikandarSalman Khan musical journeyBollywood dance songsswag se swagatBaby Ko Bass Pasand HaiBollywood Eid songs
NEWS ON ONE CLICK