Elon Musk, Father Of 12 Children With 3 Women Once Dated Hollywood Actress: His Wild Dating History
Elon Musk's Wild Dating History: His rumoured relationship with social media influencer Ashley St Clair has been making noise all over, today let's take a look at the names he was involved with over the years
Elon Musk's Wild Dating History - In Pics
Tesla CEO Elon Reeve Musk who is now also a US special government employee is best known for his key roles in Tesla, Inc., SpaceX, the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), and his ownership of Twitter. The wealthiest person in the world; as of February 2025, Forbes has an estimated wealth of US$397 billion. He once dated Hollywood actress Amber Heard and Grimes. Currently, a conservative influencer Ashley St. Clair has claimed to have given birth to his 13th child. Today, let's take a look at his controversial dating history:
Justine Musk
He met Justine Musk while attending Queen's University in Ontario, Canada. They married in 2000 and in 2002, their first child Nevada Musk died of sudden infant death syndrome at the age of 10 weeks. After his death, the couple used in vitro fertilization (IVF) and they had twins in 2004, followed by triplets in 2006. The couple divorced in 2008 and have shared custody of their children. They had six children with his first wife, Canadian author Justine Musk Nee Wilson.
Talulah Riley
Elon Musk began dating English actress Talulah Riley in 2008. They married two years later at Dornoch Cathedral in Scotland. In 2012, the couple divorced, before remarrying the following year. After briefly filing for divorce in 2014, Musk finalized a second divorce from Riley in 2016.
Amber Heard
He dated Amber Heard for several months in 2017; he had reportedly been 'pursuing' her since 2012. He reportedly reached out to director Robert Rodriguez, asking to set up a dinner with Amber. According to People, in July 2016, she and Musk started affair rumours and in April 2017, they made things Instagram official during a trip to Australia. However, in August 2017, the couple separated. Later, they were seen together on a couple of occasions and reportedly they finally ended their relationship in 2018.
Grimes
In 2018, Musk and Canadian musician Grimes began dating and together they have three children. In September 2021, there was a buzz about them being 'semi-separated'. Later they broke up in the following year.
Shivon Zilis
Musk also has three children with Shivon Zilis, director of operations and special projects at Neuralink, twins born via IVF in 2021 and a child born in 2024 via surrogacy.
Ashley St Clair
Conservative influencer Ashley St. Clair recently claimed she gave birth to Elon Musk's 13th child. She said the two share a 5-month-old child. In a social media post, Clair alleged that she gave birth to the tech mogul's child. Musk reacted with a 'Whoa' on X while responding to a viral post which suggested that the 26-year-old had been 'planning' for five years to have his child.
Trending Photos