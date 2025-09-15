Advertisement
Emmys Best Dressed: 8 Red Carpet Looks That Stole The Show - From Sydney Sweeney To Jenna Ortega

77th Primetime Emmy Award saw some remarkable wins to jaw-dropping fashion statement with celebrities with their A game at the red carpet stuns all to some breataking bold fashion statement in bold look the award evening on high rides. Emmys  best-dressed stars were those who embraced formal glamour—and took unexpected risks, to become the red carpet star. From stunning old hollywood style to naked dress glamour the night saw it all. 
Updated:Sep 15, 2025, 07:09 PM IST
Emmy Awards 2025: Red Carpet Fashion Highlights

1/9
Emmy Awards 2025: Red Carpet Fashion Highlights

Emmy Awards 2025 Best Dressed: The Emmys red carpet turned into a dazzling runway as A-list stars served stunning fashion statements. While the night celebrated remarkable wins, the jaw-dropping red carpet looks also stole the spotlight, making it one of the biggest highlights of the 2025 Emmy Awards.

2025 Emmy Awards Best Dressed Stars: From Lisa To Pedro Pascal - Which Look Stole The Show?

Lisa

2/9
Lisa
Hunter Schafer

3/9
Hunter Schafer
Cate Blanchett

4/9
Cate Blanchett
Sydney Sweeney

5/9
Sydney Sweeney
Selena Gomez

6/9
Selena Gomez
Sarah Catherine Hook

7/9
Sarah Catherine Hook
Jenna Ortega

8/9
Jenna Ortega
Pedro Pascal

9/9
Pedro Pascal
