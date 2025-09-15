Emmys Best Dressed: 8 Red Carpet Looks That Stole The Show - From Sydney Sweeney To Jenna Ortega

1 / 9

Emmy Awards 2025 Best Dressed: The Emmys red carpet turned into a dazzling runway as A-list stars served stunning fashion statements. While the night celebrated remarkable wins, the jaw-dropping red carpet looks also stole the spotlight, making it one of the biggest highlights of the 2025 Emmy Awards.

2025 Emmy Awards Best Dressed Stars: From Lisa To Pedro Pascal - Which Look Stole The Show?