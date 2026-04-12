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NewsPhotosEnd of an era: Asha Bhosle dies at 92; unseen photos with siblings and R.D. Burman resurface
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End of an era: Asha Bhosle dies at 92; unseen photos with siblings and R.D. Burman resurface

Here are some never-seen-before pictures of Asha Bhosle offering rare glimpses into her life and legacy.
Updated:Apr 12, 2026, 04:27 PM IST
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A rebel at heart

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A rebel at heart

Asha Bhosle got married in 1949 at the age of 16 to Ganpatrao Bhosle, a decision that went against her family’s wishes. At the time, he was significantly older than her, and the marriage soon became a challenging part of her life journey.

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Love against all odds:

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Love against all odds:

Asha Bhosle found love in music director R.D. Burman, marrying him in 1980 after a long and often challenging romance. Their relationship faced strong opposition, including from Burman’s mother.

The marriage marked a second union for both Asha Bhosle and R.D. Burman, with Burman being six years younger than her. Despite the hurdles, their bond remained one of the most iconic love stories in Indian music history.

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Started her career at 10

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Started her career at 10

Her childhood was shaped by early musical training, the loss of her father at the age of nine, and her spirited, mischievous nature. She began singing at just 10 years old to help support her family.

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Inside the Mangeshkar family

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Inside the Mangeshkar family

Asha Bhosle, the legendary Indian playback singer, was one of five children born to Pandit Deenanath Mangeshkar and Shevanti Mangeshkar. She was part of one of India’s most iconic musical families, which has left an indelible mark on the country’s cultural landscape.

Her siblings include celebrated vocalist Lata Mangeshkar, Meena Khadikar, Usha Mangeshkar, and music director Hridaynath Mangeshkar. Together, the family has been regarded as a cornerstone of Indian music.

Asha Bhosle was the second youngest among the sisters, and went on to carve her own distinct identity in Indian playback singing, apart from her legendary family legacy.

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Two legendary voices, one family legacy

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Two legendary voices, one family legacy

Like her elder sister Lata Mangeshkar, Asha Bhosle passes away at 92

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Sisterhood and rivalry

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Sisterhood and rivalry

Asha Bhosle and elder sister Lata Mangeshkar ruled the Indian music industry once. On the song Dum Maaro Dum, Asha Bhosle admitted that there was a healthy rivalry between the two. “There was definitely competition between us. It was a healthy one. This competition enhanced our songs,” she said.

 

(All images: Instagram)

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