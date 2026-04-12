End of an era: Asha Bhosle dies at 92; unseen photos with siblings and R.D. Burman resurface

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Asha Bhosle, the legendary Indian playback singer, was one of five children born to Pandit Deenanath Mangeshkar and Shevanti Mangeshkar. She was part of one of India’s most iconic musical families, which has left an indelible mark on the country’s cultural landscape.

Her siblings include celebrated vocalist Lata Mangeshkar, Meena Khadikar, Usha Mangeshkar, and music director Hridaynath Mangeshkar. Together, the family has been regarded as a cornerstone of Indian music.

Asha Bhosle was the second youngest among the sisters, and went on to carve her own distinct identity in Indian playback singing, apart from her legendary family legacy.