Excited For Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana? 9 Real-Life Locations From The Epic You Can Visit Before The Film’s Release

As all eyes are on Ranbir Kapoor’s upcoming film Ramayana, which is scheduled to release next Diwali, fans are eagerly awaiting its grand launch. Until then, here are nine real-life locations from the epic that you can explore before the film’s release.

Srujani Mohinta | Updated:Sep 18, 2025, 06:19 PM IST

Panchvati 1 / 9 During their 14-year exile, Lord Rama, Sita, and Lakshmana built a hut and lived in Panchvati, which is located within the Dandakaranya forests. It is an important site in the Ramayana, associated with key events of their journey.

Chitrakoot 2 / 9 Located on the border of Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh, Chitrakoot is considered sacred as it is believed to be the place where the divine trinity- Brahma, Vishnu, and Shiva manifested in different forms. (Source: Freepik)

Ayodhya 3 / 9 Ayodhya, the birthplace of Lord Rama, is located in Uttar Pradesh and is renowned for the newly built Ram Mandir. (Source: Freepik)

Janakpur 4 / 9 Janakpur, also known as Sitamarhi, is regarded as the birthplace of Sita Maa. It is situated southeast of Kathmandu, near the India–Nepal border. (Source: Freepik)

Prayag 5 / 9 Now known as Prayagraj, this holy city is famous for the Kumbh Mela, the largest religious gathering in the world. (Source: Freepik)

Dandakaranya 6 / 9 Spread across Chhattisgarh, Odisha, and Andhra Pradesh, Dandakaranya was once believed to be home to demons and mystical beings. It holds great significance in Hinduism as Lord Rama, Sita, and Lakshmana spent part of their exile here. (Source: X)

Kishkindha 7 / 9 Identified today with Hampi in Karnataka, near the Tungabhadra River, Kishkindha is believed to be the place where Lord Rama met Sugriva, the king of the Vanaras (monkey army). (Source: Facebook)

Ashok Vatika 8 / 9 Ashok Vatika is located in Seetha Eliya, near Nuwara Eliya in Sri Lanka. According to the epic, this is the legendary garden where Sita was held captive by Ravana. (Source: File Image)