What would you say has been the biggest turning point in your career?

The biggest turning point in my career was the opportunity I got to work with Ranveer Singh in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela'. That project changed everything for me and signalled the beginning of a beautiful collaboration between Ranveer and me. Together we went on to work in 'Bajirao Mastani', 'Padmaavat', '83' and numerous films, advertising and press campaigns as well as red-carpet appearances. The trust that Ranveer placed in me allowed me to experiment and push creative boundaries. For the two of us, hair design is not about just creating a look but etching an unforgettable character. From Bajirao, and Khilji to Kapil Dev and many more avatars, our body of work is diverse and has opened many new creative doors for me.