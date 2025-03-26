Exclusive: Meet Celebrity Hairstylist Darshan Yewalekar Who Created Ranveer Singh's 'Khilji' Avatar, Busts Common Myths About Hairstyling
Bollywood’s leading hair designer, Darshan Yewalekar happens to be the man behind some of the most iconic looks of A-listers including Ranveer Singh, Saif Ali Khan and SRK among others, earning massive accolades. In a conversation with Zee News Digital, Darshan Yewalekar opens up on his highs, biggest inspiration and favourite celebs:
What would you say has been the biggest turning point in your career?
The biggest turning point in my career was the opportunity I got to work with Ranveer Singh in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela'. That project changed everything for me and signalled the beginning of a beautiful collaboration between Ranveer and me. Together we went on to work in 'Bajirao Mastani', 'Padmaavat', '83' and numerous films, advertising and press campaigns as well as red-carpet appearances. The trust that Ranveer placed in me allowed me to experiment and push creative boundaries. For the two of us, hair design is not about just creating a look but etching an unforgettable character. From Bajirao, and Khilji to Kapil Dev and many more avatars, our body of work is diverse and has opened many new creative doors for me.
Is there a celebrity hairstyle (not designed by you) that you admire the most?
Yes, there are a few. Gloria Pasqua Casny's work with Johnny Depp is a masterclass in hair design. Along with makeup artist Joel Harlow, she was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Makeup and Hairstyling for the 2013 film 'The Lone Ranger.' Her body of work spans decades and her craft stuns me with its depth and dexterity. Luca Vannella who has worked closely with Chris Hemsworth is another hair design icon. He has worked with Chris across the Marvel Cinematic Universe and has played a pivotal part in creating the persona of Thor. The fluidity he creates in his work is just magnificent.
Who has been your biggest inspiration in the industry?
I learn from everyone and make the most of every opportunity that comes my way. I also attribute the resilience and the passion for excellence that I have today to my parents.
In your opinion, which celebrity has the best hair in the business?
The two people with the best hair are SRK and Ranveer Singh. I also love how Alia styles her hair—it's amazing how versatile it is. It's also chic and playful; I love the way she experiments with different looks.
Among Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, and Karan Johar, who has been your favourite client to work with and why?
I have worked most frequently with Ranveer Singh and he gives me complete creative freedom, trusts my process and lets me experiment, which makes our collaboration very rewarding. We have built a great synergy over the years and his calendar is shared with me months in advance so that I can plan his transitions between roles seamlessly. That level of trust makes all the difference.
Can you tell us about some of your latest collaborations?
Recently, I worked on the Netflix show 'Jewel Thief' with Saif Ali Khan where we experimented with multiple vintage and contemporary looks. I also collaborated with Jaideep Ahlawat, and we played around with many exciting ideas. Additionally, I’ve also been working closely with Ibrahim Ali Khan as he steps into the industry, ensuring that his look establishes him as an individual distinct from his father.
What are some common myths about hairstyling that you’d like to bust?
One of the biggest myths is that styling damages hair health when it is the lack of hair care that leads to issues. With the right products and regular maintenance, even the most experimental styles can be be safely tried. Another myth is that certain hair types can’t carry out specific styles—there’s always a way to make a look work with the right techniques and products
