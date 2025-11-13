Famous Kissing Scandals: Top 7 Celebrities Who Kissed Their Fans In Public, Can You Guess The Only Indian Music Sensation In This List?
Famous Kissing Scandals: Remember how few months back popular Indian playback singer Udit Narayan was in trouble after a video of hi,m kissing a female fan went viral? He faced massive criticism after internet exploded over the clip showing him performing at a concert, with fans crowding near the stage to take selfies. In the video, a woman kisses the singer on the cheek while clicking a photo, and in return, he kisses her on the lips. The 69-year-old singer has come under heavy trolling following the widespread circulation of the video online. Let's find out which celebrities globally courted controversy for kissing their fans in public.
Singer Udit Narayan
Singer Udit Narayan faced massive backlash after a video of him kissing a female fan during his live concert went viral. The clip shows the veteran singer performing on Tip Tip Barsa Paani song. After taking photos, the singer kissed her on the lips, sparking outrage on social media.
Justin Bieber Kissing His Fan
Once a female fan reportedly asked the 'Baby' hitmaker to kiss him on the cheek and as he was super close she turned her head and got him to kiss her on the lips.
(YouTube Grab from a 2014 video)
Chris Brown Kissing Female Fan
At The Spring Fest event in Miami, Chris Brown was performing his song Take You Down on stage. He left his female fan embarrassed with his sensuous moves and close dance, biting her chin.
Enrique Iglesias Kissing Fans
Enrique Iglesias has kissed his fans on many occasions. During one of his performances, he called a fan on stage; hugged and kissed her.
Usher Kissing A Fan
Usher was performing his song Trading Places in Ahoy Rotterdam with a girl sitting on a couch on stage. The singer got intimate with the fan and kissed her.
Zayn Malik
Once Zayn was seen kissing a female fan while his One Direction boy band's other members also posed with fans. Harry Styles was seen getting pecked on his cheeks by two girls in the viral photo.
(Pic Courtesy: Tumblr)
Katy Perry Kissing Fan
Once at a concert, Katy Perry invited a fan on stage and after a little chit-chat kissed him. The fan was uncomfortable and later jumped off the stage.
