Famous Kissing Scandals: Top 7 Celebrities Who Kissed Their Fans In Public, Can You Guess The Only Indian Music Sensation In This List?

1 / 8

Famous Kissing Scandals: Remember how few months back popular Indian playback singer Udit Narayan was in trouble after a video of hi,m kissing a female fan went viral? He faced massive criticism after internet exploded over the clip showing him performing at a concert, with fans crowding near the stage to take selfies. In the video, a woman kisses the singer on the cheek while clicking a photo, and in return, he kisses her on the lips. The 69-year-old singer has come under heavy trolling following the widespread circulation of the video online. Let's find out which celebrities globally courted controversy for kissing their fans in public.