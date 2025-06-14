Advertisement
Father's Day 2025: These Famous Actors Starred With Their Real Dads On-Screen And Went Unnoticed By Fans

Take a look at Bollywood actors whose real-life fathers acted alongside them, but the audience either didn’t realise or overlooked the connection.
Updated:Jun 14, 2025, 12:48 PM IST
Happy Father's Day 2025

Happy Father's Day 2025

As Father's Day 2025 approaches, take a look at these famous actors who shared the screen with their real-life dads and most fans didn’t even notice.

 

Shahid Kapoor & Pankaj Kapur

Shahid Kapoor & Pankaj Kapur

Movie: Shaandaar (2015)

Shahid and his father Pankaj Kapur starred together, but the film’s fantasy tone and focus made most people missed the brilliant father-son pairing.

Ranbir Kapoor & Rishi Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor & Rishi Kapoor

Movie: Besharam (2013)

All three Kapoors - Ranbir, Rishi, and Neetu - acted together, but their family connection was overshadowed by the film’s plot.

Abhishek Bachchan & Amitabh Bachchan

Abhishek Bachchan & Amitabh Bachchan

Movie: Jhoom Barabar Jhoom (2007)

Big B had a cameo as a mysterious singer in the opening credits, yes, that was Amitabh, but most netizens didn’t catch it.

Varun Dhawan & David Dhawan

Varun Dhawan & David Dhawan

Movie: Main Tera Hero (2014)

Though David directed it, he also appeared briefly in a cameo, making it an overlooked father-son onscreen moment.

Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor & Anil Kapoor

Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor & Anil Kapoor

Movie: Thar (2022)

The Netflix film had Anil play a police officer investigating his real son’s character but many missed the real-life connection.

Sunny Deol & Dharmendra

Sunny Deol & Dharmendra

Movie: Sultanat (1986)

Everyone remembers Apne and Yamla Pagla Deewana, but few recall that Sunny’s first film with his father was actually this 1986 action-drama.

 

 

