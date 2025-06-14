Father's Day 2025: These Famous Actors Starred With Their Real Dads On-Screen And Went Unnoticed By Fans
Happy Father's Day 2025
As Father's Day 2025 approaches, take a look at these famous actors who shared the screen with their real-life dads and most fans didn’t even notice.
Shahid Kapoor & Pankaj Kapur
Movie: Shaandaar (2015)
Shahid and his father Pankaj Kapur starred together, but the film’s fantasy tone and focus made most people missed the brilliant father-son pairing.
Ranbir Kapoor & Rishi Kapoor
Movie: Besharam (2013)
All three Kapoors - Ranbir, Rishi, and Neetu - acted together, but their family connection was overshadowed by the film’s plot.
Abhishek Bachchan & Amitabh Bachchan
Movie: Jhoom Barabar Jhoom (2007)
Big B had a cameo as a mysterious singer in the opening credits, yes, that was Amitabh, but most netizens didn’t catch it.
Varun Dhawan & David Dhawan
Movie: Main Tera Hero (2014)
Though David directed it, he also appeared briefly in a cameo, making it an overlooked father-son onscreen moment.
Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor & Anil Kapoor
Movie: Thar (2022)
The Netflix film had Anil play a police officer investigating his real son’s character but many missed the real-life connection.
Sunny Deol & Dharmendra
Movie: Sultanat (1986)
Everyone remembers Apne and Yamla Pagla Deewana, but few recall that Sunny’s first film with his father was actually this 1986 action-drama.
