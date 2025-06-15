Father's Day Special: 10 Most Adored Dads Of Bollywood
Father's Day Special: Father’s Day is here, and what better occasion to celebrate the beloved dads of Bollywood? Whether they're acing versatile roles on-screen or juggling their professional and personal lives, these B-town dads always make time for their children—no matter what. This Father’s Day, let’s take a moment to appreciate the actors who are not just stars on-screen but real-life super dads too.
Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan needs no introduction when it comes to balancing his superstar persona and also dishing out the ultimate father goals. Father of Suhana, Aryan, and AbRam, Shah Rukh Khan always grabs headlines for his fatherly protectiveness and playful side with his kids.
Ranveer Singh
Riteish Deshmukh
Varun Dhawan
Boney Kapoor
Saif Ali Khan
Father of Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Taimur, and Jeh, Saif Ali Khan has proven that charm can go hand in hand with fatherhood. Whether it’s about highlighting his precious bond with his children, spending playful time with Taimur and Jeh, or engaging with them in curricular activities, Saif Ali Khan has proven to be a grounded and a handsome father.
Aamir Khan
Aamir Khan likes to keep his private life private, however, he has made quite a few public appearances with his children, Junaid Khan, Azad, and Ira Khan. Be it supporting Junaid Khan during Loveyapa promotions, or calling different chefs from across the country for his daughter’s wedding, and going for therapy with her, Aamir Khan has always proven to be a doting dad.
Shahid Kapoor
Shahid Kapoor is blessed with two little munchkins, Misha and Zain. Time and again, Shahid Kapoor has shared sweet glimpses of fatherhood on his socials, including playful moments with his children or simply capturing their photos in wholesome moments.
Raj Kundra
Raj Kundra is a doting father to two kids, Viaan and Samisha. Very often, the actor likes to indulge in peaceful and quality moments with his kids. Be it taking them on vacations, or simply spending playful moments, Raj Kundra dishes major father goals.
Ranbir Kapoor
Ranbir Kapoor is blessed with a daughter named Raha, and since then, the actor has been celebrated as a doting Dad. From fun outings, to stepping out in the city with his daughter, getting clicked at the airport, and playful moments with the paparazzi, Ranbir Kapoor’s father-daughter moments are a treasure for the audience.
