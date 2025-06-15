7 / 10

Aamir Khan likes to keep his private life private, however, he has made quite a few public appearances with his children, Junaid Khan, Azad, and Ira Khan. Be it supporting Junaid Khan during Loveyapa promotions, or calling different chefs from across the country for his daughter’s wedding, and going for therapy with her, Aamir Khan has always proven to be a doting dad.