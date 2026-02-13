Advertisement
Friday the 13th Explained: Why it is considered unlucky, its meaning and best horror movies to watch from the Conjuring: Last Rites to the Ring
Friday the 13th Explained: Why it is considered unlucky, its meaning and best horror movies to watch from the Conjuring: Last Rites to the Ring

Friday the 13th — often called the spookiest date on the calendar — is widely believed to bring bad luck. The fear of this day is so common that it even has a scientific name: paraskevidekatriaphobia, a form of triskaidekaphobia (fear of the number 13).

In Western cultures, the number 13 has long been linked with misfortune. From the Last Supper having 13 guests to Friday being associated with executions and betrayal, the combination of Friday and the number 13 became a symbol of doom, accidents, and eerie coincidences. Over time, pop culture turned the date into a celebration of all things horror — making it the perfect excuse for a spine-chilling movie marathon.

Updated:Feb 13, 2026, 09:26 PM IST
Weapons

Weapons

Strange behavior and unexplained occurrences shake a community when something unseen begins to manipulate reality. As the mystery deepens, shocking truths come to light, revealing that the danger is far greater than anyone imagined. The film keeps viewers uneasy from start to finish.

Final Destination: Bloodlines

Final Destination: Bloodlines

After narrowly surviving a deadly accident, a group of people believes they have cheated death. But fate has other plans. One by one, they face terrifying and unpredictable deaths as they realize that destiny cannot be escaped. Packed with suspense and shocking moments, the film plays on the fear of inevitability.

 

1920

1920

Set in a lonely mansion, this story follows a newly married couple whose lives spiral into horror when the wife becomes possessed by an evil spirit. As the truth behind the haunting unfolds, dark secrets tied to the year 1920 emerge, leading to a battle between faith and fear.

 

Sinners

Sinners

A group of people is forced to confront the consequences of their past sins when supernatural punishments begin to unfold. Hidden truths surface, and the characters realize that something sinister is judging them one by one. The film is intense, psychological, and deeply unsettling.

The Ring

The Ring

A cursed videotape promises death within seven days to anyone who watches it. As eerie events begin to unfold, a journalist races against time to uncover the origin of the tape and stop its deadly cycle. Known for its chilling atmosphere, the film remains one of the most iconic horror thrillers ever made.

