Friday the 13th Explained: Why it is considered unlucky, its meaning and best horror movies to watch from the Conjuring: Last Rites to the Ring

Friday the 13th — often called the spookiest date on the calendar — is widely believed to bring bad luck. The fear of this day is so common that it even has a scientific name: paraskevidekatriaphobia, a form of triskaidekaphobia (fear of the number 13).

In Western cultures, the number 13 has long been linked with misfortune. From the Last Supper having 13 guests to Friday being associated with executions and betrayal, the combination of Friday and the number 13 became a symbol of doom, accidents, and eerie coincidences. Over time, pop culture turned the date into a celebration of all things horror — making it the perfect excuse for a spine-chilling movie marathon.