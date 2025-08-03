Advertisement
NewsPhotosFriendship Day 2025: From Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani To 3 Idiots, Celebrating Bollywood’s Unforgettable On-Screen Bonds
Friendship Day 2025: From Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani To 3 Idiots, Celebrating Bollywood’s Unforgettable On-Screen Bonds

From iconic bromances to unlikely pairings, these Bollywood friendships have defined loyalty, love, and laughter on screen.
Updated:Aug 03, 2025, 03:37 PM IST
Happy Friendship Day 2025

Happy Friendship Day 2025

This Friendship Day, we celebrate the unforgettable on-screen bonds that made us laugh, cry, and believe in the magic of true friendship.

Naina & Aditi in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

Naina & Aditi in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

A coming-of-age tale that celebrates friendship across phases of life.

Farhan, Rancho & Raju in 3 Idiots

Farhan, Rancho & Raju in 3 Idiots

College life, chaos, and companionship, a friendship that survived life’s biggest tests.

Ranveer Singh & Siddhant Chaturvedi in Gully Boy

Ranveer Singh & Siddhant Chaturvedi in Gully Boy

A fierce, ego-free bond where MC Sher lifts Murad with mentorship, music, and unwavering belief.

Pulkit Samrat & Varun Sharma in Fukrey

Pulkit Samrat & Varun Sharma in Fukrey

Madness meets loyalty in this hilarious yet heartfelt friendship that thrives on chaos and trust.

Varun Dhawan & Sidharth Malhotra in Student of the Year

Varun Dhawan & Sidharth Malhotra in Student of the Year

From friends to rivals and back, their friendship captures the drama and depth of youth.

Hrithik Roshan & Farhan Akhtar in Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

Hrithik Roshan & Farhan Akhtar in Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

An emotionally layered bond that heals with time, travel, and long-overdue conversations.

Kartik Aaryan & Sunny Singh in Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety

Kartik Aaryan & Sunny Singh in Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety

A possessive yet protective bromance that proves friendship can be deeper.

Happy Friendship Dayfriendship day 2025Friendship day moviesMoviesBollywood moviesbollywood movies to watchYeh Jawani Hai DeewaniGully Boy3 IdiotsFukreyStudent of the YearSonu Ki Titu Ki SweetyBollywood
