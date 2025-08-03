Friendship Day 2025: From Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani To 3 Idiots, Celebrating Bollywood’s Unforgettable On-Screen Bonds
Happy Friendship Day 2025
This Friendship Day, we celebrate the unforgettable on-screen bonds that made us laugh, cry, and believe in the magic of true friendship.
Naina & Aditi in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani
A coming-of-age tale that celebrates friendship across phases of life.
Farhan, Rancho & Raju in 3 Idiots
College life, chaos, and companionship, a friendship that survived life’s biggest tests.
Ranveer Singh & Siddhant Chaturvedi in Gully Boy
A fierce, ego-free bond where MC Sher lifts Murad with mentorship, music, and unwavering belief.
Pulkit Samrat & Varun Sharma in Fukrey
Madness meets loyalty in this hilarious yet heartfelt friendship that thrives on chaos and trust.
Varun Dhawan & Sidharth Malhotra in Student of the Year
From friends to rivals and back, their friendship captures the drama and depth of youth.
Hrithik Roshan & Farhan Akhtar in Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara
An emotionally layered bond that heals with time, travel, and long-overdue conversations.
Kartik Aaryan & Sunny Singh in Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety
A possessive yet protective bromance that proves friendship can be deeper.
