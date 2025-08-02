Friendship Day 2025: Top 10 Heartwarming Bollywood Songs For Your Instagram Stories With Your Bestie

1 / 12

Friendship Day 2025 is just around the corner, and what better way to express your love for your BFFs than through iconic Bollywood songs? Instagram stories, WhatsApp statuses, or Facebook reels – music adds emotion, nostalgia, and fun to your posts. From soul-touching melodies to energetic beats, Bollywood has given us countless friendship anthems.

Here are 10 Bollywood songs that perfectly capture the spirit of friendship and deserve a spot in your stories.