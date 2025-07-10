Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2929785https://zeenews.india.com/photos/entertainment/from-aankhon-ki-gustaakhiyan-to-kabil-6-powerful-performances-of-blind-characters-in-bollywood-cinema-2929785
NewsPhotosFrom Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan To Kabil: 6 Powerful Performances Of Blind Characters In Bollywood Cinema
photoDetails

From Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan To Kabil: 6 Powerful Performances Of Blind Characters In Bollywood Cinema

Bollywood has long embraced stories of resilience, with several stars delivering compelling portrayals of visually impaired characters on the big screen.
Updated:Jul 10, 2025, 03:14 PM IST
Follow Us

Film Stars Who Portrayed Role Of Blind In Bollywood Cinema

1/7
Film Stars Who Portrayed Role Of Blind In Bollywood Cinema

As Aankhon Ki Gustakhiyan marks its debut on the silver screen, take a look at some standout films where Bollywood stars took on the challenge of portraying visually impaired characters with nuance and power.

Follow Us

Aankhon Ki Gustakhiyan (2025)

2/7
Aankhon Ki Gustakhiyan (2025)

This love story revolves around two visually impaired individuals as they navigate the trials, joys, and emotional nuances of modern romance.

Follow Us

Andhadhun (2018)

3/7
Andhadhun (2018)

Ayushmann Khurrana plays a piano player pretending to be visually-impaired.

Follow Us

Black (2005)

4/7
Black (2005)

Rani Mukerji plays a blind and deaf woman, mentored by Amitabh Bachchan.

Follow Us

Sparsh (1980)

5/7
Sparsh (1980)

Naseeruddin Shah plays Anirudh Parmar,a blind man who runs a school for the visually impaired. The film explores his relationship with Kavita, a widow and social worker, and their journey of love and self-discovery

Follow Us

Fanaa (2006)

6/7
Fanaa (2006)

Kajol plays a blind Kashmiri woman who falls in love with a mysterious tourist and is initially unaware of Rehan's true identity as a terrorist.

Follow Us

Kaabil (2017)

7/7
Kaabil (2017)

Hrithik Roshan plays a blind character named Rohan Bhatnagar who seeks revenge after a personal tragedy in the 2017 Bollywood film Kaabil.

Follow Us
Aankhon Ki GustaakhiyanVikrant MasseyVikrant Massey blind performanceAndhadhunAyushmann KhurranaAyushmann Khurrana blind pianistblackRani MukerjiRani Mukerji blind deaf roleAmitabh BachchanAmitabh Bachchan mentorSparsh 1980SparshNaseeruddin ShahNaseeruddin Shah visually impaired principalFanaaKajolKajol blind characterBollywood blind rolesvisually impaired characters in BollywoodHindi films on blindnessAankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan 2025Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan release dateAankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan reviewAankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan movieAankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan vikrant masseybollywood actors who play blindentertainment newsAankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan movie review
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon8
title
cricket love stories
From MS Dhoni - Deepika, Virat- Genelia To Shubman-Sara: Five Rumoured Love Stories That Never Made It
camera icon11
title
10 languages
Most Spoken Languages In India: Hindi To Tamil To Marathi And Urdu - Check List
camera icon14
title
Skincare
10 Fruits That Naturally Boost Glowing Skin - You’ll Be Shocked By Number 8!
camera icon8
title
Shubman Gill
Shubman Gill And Sara Tendulkar Spotted Together At Yuvraj Singh's Event, Reignites Dating Rumours
camera icon7
title
7 Bollywood Actors Who Won Hearts Playing Sikh Characters On-Screen
NEWS ON ONE CLICK