From Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan To Kabil: 6 Powerful Performances Of Blind Characters In Bollywood Cinema
Film Stars Who Portrayed Role Of Blind In Bollywood Cinema
As Aankhon Ki Gustakhiyan marks its debut on the silver screen, take a look at some standout films where Bollywood stars took on the challenge of portraying visually impaired characters with nuance and power.
Aankhon Ki Gustakhiyan (2025)
This love story revolves around two visually impaired individuals as they navigate the trials, joys, and emotional nuances of modern romance.
Andhadhun (2018)
Ayushmann Khurrana plays a piano player pretending to be visually-impaired.
Black (2005)
Rani Mukerji plays a blind and deaf woman, mentored by Amitabh Bachchan.
Sparsh (1980)
Naseeruddin Shah plays Anirudh Parmar,a blind man who runs a school for the visually impaired. The film explores his relationship with Kavita, a widow and social worker, and their journey of love and self-discovery
Fanaa (2006)
Kajol plays a blind Kashmiri woman who falls in love with a mysterious tourist and is initially unaware of Rehan's true identity as a terrorist.
Kaabil (2017)
Hrithik Roshan plays a blind character named Rohan Bhatnagar who seeks revenge after a personal tragedy in the 2017 Bollywood film Kaabil.
