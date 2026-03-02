Advertisement
NewsPhotosFrom Ajith Kumar to Erica Fernandes: Who are the Indian celebrities stranded in Dubai amid the US–Israel–Iran conflict and what is their current status?
From Ajith Kumar to Erica Fernandes: Who are the Indian celebrities stranded in Dubai amid the US–Israel–Iran conflict and what is their current status?

Amid rising tensions in the Middle East, missile strikes by the United States and Israel on Iran have caused widespread disruption, forcing the closure of Dubai’s airspace and leaving thousands of Indians, including several celebrities, stranded.

Updated:Mar 02, 2026, 07:30 AM IST
Erica Fernandes

Erica Fernandes

Television actress Erica Fernandes, known for shows like Kasautii Zindagii Kay and Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi, relocated to Dubai in 2023 and is currently stranded but safe.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Erica said,“The sounds of interceptions are real, and they’re jarring. People around me, friends and family, have been watching this unfold with their own eyes, and that’s a difficult thing to process. There’s no sugar-coating it — it’s scary.”

Ajith Kumar

Ajith Kumar

Superstar Ajith Kumar, who currently resides in Dubai, is also stranded. His manager confirmed to Zoom that Ajith was supposed to leave yesterday but had to return from the airport due to flight cancellations. He is now safe.

 

Subhashree Ganguly

Subhashree Ganguly

Bengali actress Subhashree Ganguly and her son are stranded in Dubai amid rising tensions following the US–Iran conflict. Her husband, Raj Chakraborty, confirmed to the media that both the actress and their minor child are safe.

 

Sonal Chauhan

Sonal Chauhan

Jannat actress Sonal Chauhan was among the first celebrities to seek help and update fans about her situation in Dubai. She requested assistance from Prime Minister Narendra Modi after flights were cancelled following security alerts at Dubai Airport.

She later assured her fans that she is safe, calling Dubai “the safest place in the world.”

Esha Gupta

Esha Gupta

Jannat 2 actress Esha Gupta is currently in Abu Dhabi. She took to her Instagram Stories to update fans about her situation and confirmed that she is safe, although she admitted the circumstances are frightening.

 

Vishnu Manchu

Vishnu Manchu

Telugu actor Vishnu Manchu, who was visiting family in Dubai, shared clips of missiles streaking across the night sky.

In his post, he wrote:“No child anywhere should grow up hearing the sound of war above their roof.”

Rochelle Rao and Keith Sequeira

Rochelle Rao and Keith Sequeira

Bigg Boss 9 fame couple Rochelle Rao and Keith Sequeira shared on Instagram that they are also stranded in Dubai but are safe. The couple expressed gratitude to the UAE government for ensuring the safety of tourists.

 

Rohan Gandotra

Rohan Gandotra

Television actor Rohan Gandotra is stranded in Dubai and has been updating fans through Instagram, assuring them that “everything is under control.”

