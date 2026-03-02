From Ajith Kumar to Erica Fernandes: Who are the Indian celebrities stranded in Dubai amid the US–Israel–Iran conflict and what is their current status?

1 / 8

Television actress Erica Fernandes, known for shows like Kasautii Zindagii Kay and Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi, relocated to Dubai in 2023 and is currently stranded but safe.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Erica said,“The sounds of interceptions are real, and they’re jarring. People around me, friends and family, have been watching this unfold with their own eyes, and that’s a difficult thing to process. There’s no sugar-coating it — it’s scary.”