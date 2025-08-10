Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2944279https://zeenews.india.com/photos/entertainment/from-aly-goni-to-ankita-lokhande-check-list-of-bigg-boss-highest-paid-contestants-across-all-seasons-2944279
NewsPhotosFrom Aly Goni To Ankita Lokhande: Check List Of Bigg Boss' Highest Paid Contestants Across All Seasons
photoDetails

From Aly Goni To Ankita Lokhande: Check List Of Bigg Boss' Highest Paid Contestants Across All Seasons

Over the years, Bigg Boss, the Salman Khan-hosted reality show, has become a magnet for celebrities from across industries. From Bollywood actors to sports stars and international names, the show has seen a wide range of contestants.
Updated:Aug 10, 2025, 07:38 PM IST
Follow Us

Bigg Boss Highest Paid Contestants

1/10
Bigg Boss Highest Paid Contestants

Here’s a look at some of the highest-paid contestants in Bigg Boss history:

Follow Us

Karanvir Bohra

2/10
Karanvir Bohra

Television actor Karanvir Bohra participated in Bigg Boss 12 and was reportedly paid Rs 20 lakh per week, thanks to his strong screen presence and loyal fan base.

Follow Us

Sreesanth

3/10
Sreesanth

Former cricketer Sreesanth participated in Bigg Boss 12 and emerged as one of the top-paid contestants. He reportedly earned Rs 50 lakh weekly, making his journey in the house highly lucrative.

Follow Us

Dipika Kakar

4/10
Dipika Kakar

Winner of Bigg Boss 12, Dipika Kakar reportedly earned Rs 15 lakh per week. Her steady gameplay and emotional connection with viewers earned her the trophy and widespread popularity.

Follow Us

The Great Khali

5/10
The Great Khali

The professional wrestler and WWE superstar was a contestant in Bigg Boss 4. Reports claim he earned Rs 50 lakh per week, making him one of the highest-paid participants ever.

Follow Us

Rimi Sen

6/10
Rimi Sen

Known for her roles in films like Dhoom, Hungama, and Phir Hera Pheri, Rimi appeared on Bigg Boss 9. She was reportedly paid a massive Rs 2 crore as a signing amount.

Follow Us

Sumbul Touqeer Khan

7/10
Sumbul Touqeer Khan

Sumbul, known for her strong fan following, was reportedly paid Rs 12 lakh per week during her stint, underlining her popularity.

 

Follow Us

Ankita Lokhande

8/10
Ankita Lokhande

Television star Ankita Lokhande was reportedly the highest-paid contestant on Bigg Boss 17, with an estimated paycheck of Rs 12 lakh per week.

Follow Us

Aly Goni

9/10
Aly Goni

A wildcard entry in Bigg Boss 14, Aly Goni reportedly earned around Rs 16 lakh per week, making him the highest-paid contestant of that season.

Follow Us

Pamela Anderson

10/10
Pamela Anderson

The international icon made headlines when she appeared on Bigg Boss 4 for just three days. She reportedly earned a staggering Rs 2.5 crore for her short stint, making her the highest-paid guest in the show’s history.

 

(All Images: X/Instagram/Facebook)

Follow Us
Highest-Paid Bigg Boss ContestantBigg BossBigg Boss 19Salman KhanSalman Khan Bigg BossBigg Boss paycheckKaranvir BohraSreesanthThe Great KhaliDipika KakarRimi SenSumbul Touqeer KhanAnkita LokhandeAly GoniPamela Andersonentertainment news
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon10
title
ITR Filing 2025: Multiple Property Sales In A Year — Does Section 54 Exemption Apply To All?
camera icon8
title
Vegetarian-Only City
Non-Veg Banned: World’s Only City Where You Will Only Get Vegetarian Food
camera icon10
title
Virat Kohli vs Shah Rukh Khan
Battle Of Kings : Who Has A Higher Net Worth Between Virat Kohli & Shah Rukh Khan?
camera icon10
title
weekly numerology predictions
Weekly Mulank Predictions For August 11- 17: Your Emotional Side Takes Center Stage THIS Week
camera icon13
title
Weekly love horoscope
Weekly Love Horoscope For August 11- 17: Your Partners Might Feel Your Need For Praise More Strongly, Zodiacs
NEWS ON ONE CLICK