From Aly Goni To Ankita Lokhande: Check List Of Bigg Boss' Highest Paid Contestants Across All Seasons
Here’s a look at some of the highest-paid contestants in Bigg Boss history:
Karanvir Bohra
Television actor Karanvir Bohra participated in Bigg Boss 12 and was reportedly paid Rs 20 lakh per week, thanks to his strong screen presence and loyal fan base.
Sreesanth
Former cricketer Sreesanth participated in Bigg Boss 12 and emerged as one of the top-paid contestants. He reportedly earned Rs 50 lakh weekly, making his journey in the house highly lucrative.
Dipika Kakar
Winner of Bigg Boss 12, Dipika Kakar reportedly earned Rs 15 lakh per week. Her steady gameplay and emotional connection with viewers earned her the trophy and widespread popularity.
The Great Khali
The professional wrestler and WWE superstar was a contestant in Bigg Boss 4. Reports claim he earned Rs 50 lakh per week, making him one of the highest-paid participants ever.
Rimi Sen
Known for her roles in films like Dhoom, Hungama, and Phir Hera Pheri, Rimi appeared on Bigg Boss 9. She was reportedly paid a massive Rs 2 crore as a signing amount.
Sumbul Touqeer Khan
Sumbul, known for her strong fan following, was reportedly paid Rs 12 lakh per week during her stint, underlining her popularity.
Ankita Lokhande
Television star Ankita Lokhande was reportedly the highest-paid contestant on Bigg Boss 17, with an estimated paycheck of Rs 12 lakh per week.
Aly Goni
A wildcard entry in Bigg Boss 14, Aly Goni reportedly earned around Rs 16 lakh per week, making him the highest-paid contestant of that season.
Pamela Anderson
The international icon made headlines when she appeared on Bigg Boss 4 for just three days. She reportedly earned a staggering Rs 2.5 crore for her short stint, making her the highest-paid guest in the show’s history.
(All Images: X/Instagram/Facebook)
