NewsPhotosFrom Apoorva Mukhija To Uorfi Javed: Meet The Contestants Reportedly Joining Karan Johar's Traitors
From Apoorva Mukhija To Uorfi Javed: Meet The Contestants Reportedly Joining Karan Johar's Traitors

Karan Johar’s upcoming reality show Traitors has been generating massive buzz since its announcement. The show, scheduled to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on June 12, is already the talk of the town. Here’s a look at the contestants who are reportedly participating in the high-stakes drama.
Updated:May 28, 2025, 10:49 PM IST
Traitors – The Show

Traitors – The Show

Traitors is the Indian adaptation of De Verraders, a Dutch reality show that has taken the world by storm, with versions airing in over 30 countries. The Indian version will reportedly feature 20 players in a thrilling, sabotage-filled competition. While an official confirmation is still awaited, the rumored cast is already sparking excitement.

 

Karan Kundrra

Karan Kundrra

From Roadies to Bigg Boss, Karan Kundrra has made his mark on every reality show he has participated in. Fans are excited to see what he brings to this new and mysterious format.

 

Jasmin Bhasin

Jasmin Bhasin

Last seen in Bigg Boss, the popular TV actress is rumored to be part of the cast, much to the delight of her fans.

 

Apoorva Mukhija

Apoorva Mukhija

After facing backlash for her comments on India’s Got Talent, Apoorva Mukhija, aka Rebel Kid, is set for a dramatic comeback. Karan Johar’s cryptic hint — “Here you'll find a rebel… who's still a kid at heart but big on drama” — has many convinced she’s part of the show.

 

Uorfi Javed

Uorfi Javed

Known for her bold fashion and no-filter personality, Uorfi Javed is a natural fit for a high-drama show like Traitors. Fans are eager to see her stir things up.

 

Raftaar

Raftaar

A teaser featuring Karan Johar had fans speculating that rapper Raftaar will be joining the cast. His sharp wit and bold personality would be a welcome addition.

 

Maheep Kapoor

Maheep Kapoor

The sassiest member of The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, Maheep Kapoor is reportedly entering the Traitors house with her signature “unfiltered” style.

Sufi Motiwala

Sufi Motiwala

The well-known fashion critic might be making his reality TV debut on Traitors. His sharp commentary could add an extra layer of intrigue to the game.

 

Elvish Yadav

Elvish Yadav

After winning Bigg Boss OTT 2, YouTuber Elvish Yadav may be returning to reality TV once again.

 

Other Rumored Contestants

Other Rumored Contestants

The show may also feature a diverse mix of personalities including:

Harsh Gujral

Mukesh Chhabra

Sudhanshu Pandey

Sahil Salathia

Ashish Vidyarthi

Nikita Luther

Purav Jha

Jannat Zubair

