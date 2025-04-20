photoDetails

From AR Rahman To Travis Scott: 7 Upcoming Concerts In India You Can’t Miss in 2025

After hosting global sensations like Coldplay, Cigarettes After Sex, and Ed Sheeran, India has firmly established itself as a hotspot for international music tours. Whether you're ready to sing your heart out with thousands of fans to Travis Scott’s viral hit FE!N, or lose yourself in the timeless melodies of A.R. Rahman, this year’s concert calendar is packed with unmissable events.

Travis Scott 1 / 7 The American rapper is bringing his highly anticipated Circus Maximus World Tour to the national capital on October 18–19 at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. Due to overwhelming demand, a second show was added after the first sold out. If you're lucky enough to have secured tickets, get ready for an electrifying night.

Guns N' Roses 2 / 7 The iconic American rock band returns to India after 12 years on May 17 at Mumbai's Mahalaxmi Racecourse. Their long-awaited comeback has fans buzzing with excitement.

AR Rahman 3 / 7 The Oscar-winning composer and singer is set to perform at Mumbai's DY Patil Stadium—the same venue where Coldplay performed—on May 3. Part of his global Wonderment – The Tour, the concert promises a magical and immersive musical journey.

Himesh Reshammiya 4 / 7 Himesh is hitting the road with his first-ever Indian musical tour, the Capmania Tour. He'll kick off the series with a grand show in Mumbai on May 31, followed by Delhi on July 19.

Arijit Singh 5 / 7 India's most beloved singer will be performing soon in Surat and Chennai, bringing his soulful voice to fans across the country. From Apna Bana Le to Kesariya, his setlist is sure to melt hearts. In Chennai, the concert will take place at YMCA Ground, Nandanam.

Rekha Bhardwaj 6 / 7 The queen of soulful Sufi music is scheduled to perform at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, on July 27. Tickets are available now on BookMyShow, so grab yours to witness her enchanting vocals live.