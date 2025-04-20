Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2888817https://zeenews.india.com/photos/entertainment/from-ar-rahman-to-travis-scott-7-upcoming-concerts-in-india-you-can-t-miss-in-2025-2888817
NewsPhotosFrom AR Rahman To Travis Scott: 7 Upcoming Concerts In India You Can’t Miss in 2025
photoDetails

From AR Rahman To Travis Scott: 7 Upcoming Concerts In India You Can’t Miss in 2025

After hosting global sensations like Coldplay, Cigarettes After Sex, and Ed Sheeran, India has firmly established itself as a hotspot for international music tours. Whether you're ready to sing your heart out with thousands of fans to Travis Scott’s viral hit FE!N, or lose yourself in the timeless melodies of A.R. Rahman, this year’s concert calendar is packed with unmissable events.
Updated:Apr 20, 2025, 05:22 PM IST
Follow Us

Travis Scott

1/7
Travis Scott

The American rapper is bringing his highly anticipated Circus Maximus World Tour to the national capital on October 18–19 at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. Due to overwhelming demand, a second show was added after the first sold out. If you're lucky enough to have secured tickets, get ready for an electrifying night.

Follow Us

Guns N’ Roses

2/7
Guns N’ Roses

The iconic American rock band returns to India after 12 years on May 17 at Mumbai's Mahalaxmi Racecourse. Their long-awaited comeback has fans buzzing with excitement.

 

Follow Us

AR Rahman

3/7
AR Rahman

The Oscar-winning composer and singer is set to perform at Mumbai’s DY Patil Stadium—the same venue where Coldplay performed—on May 3. Part of his global Wonderment – The Tour, the concert promises a magical and immersive musical journey.

Follow Us

Himesh Reshammiya

4/7
Himesh Reshammiya

Himesh is hitting the road with his first-ever Indian musical tour, the Capmania Tour. He'll kick off the series with a grand show in Mumbai on May 31, followed by Delhi on July 19. 

Follow Us

Arijit Singh

5/7
Arijit Singh

India’s most beloved singer will be performing soon in Surat and Chennai, bringing his soulful voice to fans across the country. From Apna Bana Le to Kesariya, his setlist is sure to melt hearts. In Chennai, the concert will take place at YMCA Ground, Nandanam.

Follow Us

Rekha Bhardwaj

6/7
Rekha Bhardwaj

The queen of soulful Sufi music is scheduled to perform at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, on July 27. Tickets are available now on BookMyShow, so grab yours to witness her enchanting vocals live.

Follow Us

Shankar Mahadevan

7/7
Shankar Mahadevan

Set to take the stage at Indira Gandhi Sports Complex in New Delhi on May 17, Shankar Mahadevan’s upcoming concert, Geet Govind, promises a divine musical experience. Inspired by the vision of building the world’s largest temple for Lord Krishna in Vrindavan, this show is expected to be both spiritual and spectacular.

Follow Us
Upcoming concerts in indiaconcerts in indiaTravis Scott concertAR Rahman concertHimesh ReshammiyaArijit Singh concert
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon7
title
Vaibhav Suryavanshi
Vaibhav Suryavanshi To Sarfaraz Khan: Youngest Players To Make Debut In IPL History; Check Full List
camera icon8
title
WrestleMania main eventers
Top 8 WrestleMania Main Eventers of All Time: Roman Reigns Leads the Pack - Check Full List
camera icon12
title
Chennai Super Kings
Rahul Tripathi, Jamie Overton OUT; Ayush Mhatre, Dewald Brevis IN: CSK's Predicted Playing XI For IPL 2025 Match Against Mumbai Indians
camera icon7
title
Indian Railways
Not Fastest, But Richest Train: Tops Railway Revenue Charts With Rs 1,76,06,66,339 Annually—Not Vande Bharat Or Shatabdi
camera icon7
title
Female centric movies
From Taapsee Pannu's Pink To Kangana Ranaut's Queen: 7 Must-Watch Female-Led Films That Redefined Bollywood!
NEWS ON ONE CLICK