Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2950064https://zeenews.india.com/photos/entertainment/from-bigg-boss-underdog-to-bollywood-star-this-actor-went-from-lowest-paid-contestant-of-her-season-to-sharing-screen-with-aamir-khan-2950064
NewsPhotosFrom Bigg Boss Underdog To Bollywood Star: This Actor Went From Lowest Paid Contestant Of Her Season To Sharing Screen With Aamir Khan
photoDetails

From Bigg Boss Underdog To Bollywood Star: This Actor Went From Lowest Paid Contestant Of Her Season To Sharing Screen With Aamir Khan

From reality show underdog to starring alongside Bollywood legends, this actress turned a low-paying Bigg Boss stint into a dazzling film career.
Updated:Aug 22, 2025, 06:22 PM IST
Follow Us

From Bigg Boss Underdog To Bollywood Star

1/8
From Bigg Boss Underdog To Bollywood Star

She entered Bigg Boss 7 (2013) as one of the lowest-paid inmates, quietly competing while most others earned significantly more.

 

(Image: @elliavrram/Instagram)

Follow Us

Underdog status turned spotlight

2/8
Underdog status turned spotlight

Despite being paid next to nothing, the reality show launched her into public consciousness.

 

(Image: @elliavrram/Instagram)

Follow Us

Who is the star?

3/8
Who is the star?

The actress is Elli AvrRam (born Elisabet Avramidou Granlund on July 29, 1990, in Stockholm), whose mixed Greek-Swedish heritage and early artistic training (acting, dancing, and figure skating) shaped her unique edge.

 

(Image: @elliavrram/Instagram)

Follow Us

Bigg Boss entry

4/8
Bigg Boss entry

She joined Bigg Boss 7 in 2013 and stayed for about 10 weeks. The show proved to be a pivotal moment, turning her into a household name.

 

(Image: @elliavrram/Instagram)

Follow Us

Tiny pay, massive impact

5/8
Tiny pay, massive impact

As per The Financial Express, Elli was reportedly paid just Rs 1 lakh per week, placing her at the bottom of the pay scale in a season where top earners like Tanisha Mukherjee got Rs 7.5 lakh per week.

 

(Image: X)

Follow Us

Salman Khan

6/8
Salman Khan

She debuted in Bollywood with Mickey Virus (2013), which starred Maniesh Paul. Through Bigg Boss, she also developed a close connection with host Salman Khan.

 

(Image: YouTube Still)

Follow Us

Starring Alongside Aamir Khan

7/8
Starring Alongside Aamir Khan

Over a decade later, she even featured alongside Aamir Khan in a dance number for the film Koi Jaane Na (2021) .

 

(Image: Song Still)

Follow Us

Cross‑industry presence

8/8
Cross‑industry presence

Elli has worked across Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Swedish cinema. Her notable titles include Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon (2015), Malang (2020), Tamil Naane Varuvean (2022), and her Marathi debut in Ilu Ilu 1998 (2025). Alongside acting, she’s been in the headlines for frequent public outings, especially the buzz around her and Ashish Chanchlani (which they later denied).

 

(Image: IMDb/@elliavrram/Instagram)  

Follow Us
Bigg Boss 19bigg boss 19 premiereBigg BossElli AvrRamElli AvrRam moviesBigg Boss contestant with lowest payElli AvrRam payElli AvrRam bigg boss payBigg Boss contestantsEntertainment
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon11
title
Muslims
10 Countries In The World With Almost Zero Muslim Population- Check List
camera icon8
title
Bigg Boss 19
From Bigg Boss Underdog To Bollywood Star: This Actor Went From Lowest Paid Contestant Of Her Season To Sharing Screen With Aamir Khan
camera icon6
title
Indian Air Force
Inside India’s Air Force Combat Fleet: Su-30MKI To Rafale And Tejas, Enemies' Nightmare, Guardians Of Sky
camera icon7
title
Chiranjeevi Networth 2025
Chiranjeevi Networth 2025: Inside Megastar's 25,000 Sq Ft Mansion, Luxury Cars, Private Jet And 'Vishwambhara' Glimpse
camera icon8
title
Beautiful Train Journey
India’s Most Beautiful Railway Journeys: Explore Scenic Routes Across Country
NEWS ON ONE CLICK