From Bigg Boss Underdog To Bollywood Star: This Actor Went From Lowest Paid Contestant Of Her Season To Sharing Screen With Aamir Khan
She entered Bigg Boss 7 (2013) as one of the lowest-paid inmates, quietly competing while most others earned significantly more.
Underdog status turned spotlight
Despite being paid next to nothing, the reality show launched her into public consciousness.
Who is the star?
The actress is Elli AvrRam (born Elisabet Avramidou Granlund on July 29, 1990, in Stockholm), whose mixed Greek-Swedish heritage and early artistic training (acting, dancing, and figure skating) shaped her unique edge.
Bigg Boss entry
She joined Bigg Boss 7 in 2013 and stayed for about 10 weeks. The show proved to be a pivotal moment, turning her into a household name.
Tiny pay, massive impact
As per The Financial Express, Elli was reportedly paid just Rs 1 lakh per week, placing her at the bottom of the pay scale in a season where top earners like Tanisha Mukherjee got Rs 7.5 lakh per week.
Salman Khan
She debuted in Bollywood with Mickey Virus (2013), which starred Maniesh Paul. Through Bigg Boss, she also developed a close connection with host Salman Khan.
Starring Alongside Aamir Khan
Over a decade later, she even featured alongside Aamir Khan in a dance number for the film Koi Jaane Na (2021) .
Cross‑industry presence
Elli has worked across Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Swedish cinema. Her notable titles include Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon (2015), Malang (2020), Tamil Naane Varuvean (2022), and her Marathi debut in Ilu Ilu 1998 (2025). Alongside acting, she’s been in the headlines for frequent public outings, especially the buzz around her and Ashish Chanchlani (which they later denied).
