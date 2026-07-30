Bollywood's most expensive box office flops of the last decade

Bollywood's most expensive box office flops: You'd think a massive budget and a big star would be enough to guarantee a hit. Bollywood keeps proving that's not true. Take Adipurush — Rs 700 crore poured into it, and it still couldn't survive bad reviews and worse VFX jokes. Or Samrat Prithviraj, which had all the makings of an epic on paper but just never clicked with audiences. This list is a look at some of the costliest bets Bollywood has made — and lost. Let's take a look at some recent Bollywood movies which were made on a massive budget but tanked at the box office.

(Pic Courtesy: Movie Stills/Poster)