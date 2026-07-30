Bollywood's most expensive box office flops of the last decade: From Bombay Velvet to Adipurush - when big Bollywood budgets didn't guarantee success.
Bollywood's most expensive box office flops: You'd think a massive budget and a big star would be enough to guarantee a hit. Bollywood keeps proving that's not true. Take Adipurush — Rs 700 crore poured into it, and it still couldn't survive bad reviews and worse VFX jokes. Or Samrat Prithviraj, which had all the makings of an epic on paper but just never clicked with audiences. This list is a look at some of the costliest bets Bollywood has made — and lost. Let's take a look at some recent Bollywood movies which were made on a massive budget but tanked at the box office.
(Pic Courtesy: Movie Stills/Poster)
Zero is a romantic comedy-drama film written by Himanshu Sharma and directed by Aanand L. Rai. The film stars Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma and Abhay Deol, while R. Madhavan and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub are the supporting cast.
Budget: Rs 200 cr
Box Office (India Gross): Rs 112.7 cr
Samrat Prithviraj is an epic historical action drama film written and directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi and produced by Aditya Chopra under Yash Raj Films. The film is based on Prithviraj Raso, a Braj language epic poem about the life of Prithviraj Chauhan, a king from the Chahamana dynasty. It features Akshay Kumar as the titular character, with Manushi Chhillar (in her Hindi film debut), Sanjay Dutt, Sonu Sood, Manav Vij, Ashutosh Rana, and Sakshi Tanwar in supporting roles.
Budget: Rs 250 cr
Box Office (India Gross): Rs 82 cr
Kites is a romantic action film directed by Anurag Basu, with the story written and produced by Rakesh Roshan. The film stars Hrithik Roshan, Bárbara Mori, Kangana Ranaut, and Kabir Bedi.
Budget: Rs 82 cr
Box Office (India Gross): Rs 65 cr
Guzaarish is a romantic drama film written, composed, produced, and directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The film stars Hrithik Roshan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in the lead roles, while Shernaz Patel, Aditya Roy Kapur, Monikangana Dutta, Suhel Seth, Swara Bhaskar, and Makrand Deshpande play supporting roles.
Budget: Rs 75 cr
Box Office (India Gross): Rs 40.30-Rs 40.72 cr
Bombay Velvet is a neo-noir period crime film directed and co-produced by Anurag Kashyap, based on historian Gyan Prakash's book Mumbai Fables. It stars Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma and Karan Johar in lead roles with Kay Kay Menon, Manish Choudhary, Vivaan Shah and Siddhartha Basu in supporting roles.
Budget: Rs 120 cr
Box Office (India Gross): Rs 23 cr
Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is a science fiction action film directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. Sharing its name with the 1998 film also produced by Pooja Entertainment, the film stars Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff and Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead roles alongside Manushi Chhillar, Alaya F, Sonakshi Sinha and Ronit Roy.
Budget: Rs 350 cr
Box Office (India Gross): Rs 110 cr
Adipurush is a mythological action film inspired by the Hindu epic Ramayana. The film is directed and co-written by Om Raut. The film was shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu. The film features Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon, Sunny Singh, and Devdutta Nage.
Budget: Rs 700 cr
Box Office (India Gross): Rs 392 cr