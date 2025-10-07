Advertisement
NewsPhotosFrom 'Bon Appétit, Your Majesty' To 'Tempest' - Top 7 K-Dramas That Will Keep You Hooked
From 'Bon Appétit, Your Majesty' To 'Tempest' - Top 7 K-Dramas That Will Keep You Hooked

October brings a fresh wave of compelling K-dramas, from royal romances to psychological thrillers, that promise to keep you binge-watching well past midnight.

Updated:Oct 07, 2025, 07:15 PM IST
Top K-Dramas

Top K-Dramas

Looking for your next K-drama obsession? October is packed with heart-racing thrillers, sweet romances, and intriguing mysteries that’ll keep you glued to your screen and definitely mess with your sleep schedule. Here's your curated list of the top 8 K-dramas to watch this month and where to stream them.

(All Images: IMDb/X)

Genie Make a Wish

Genie Make a Wish

A modern-day twist on the classic genie tale, where wishes come true, but at what cost?  

Bon Appétit, Your Majesty

Bon Appétit, Your Majesty

A royal romance unfolds through food, flavours, and forbidden feelings in a palace kitchen.  

Hwaja’s Scarlet

Hwaja’s Scarlet

A fiery tale of revenge and resilience set against the backdrop of a turbulent era.  

Shin’s Project

Shin’s Project

A psychological drama about identity, ambition, and the price of chasing perfection.

Tempest

Tempest

Political intrigue meets emotional depth in this gripping, high-stakes drama.

Moon River

Moon River

A poetic romance that follows two souls drawn together by fate and the night sky.  

Would You Marry Me?

Would You Marry Me?

A heartfelt exploration of love, timing, and the question that changes everything.

