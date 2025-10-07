From 'Bon Appétit, Your Majesty' To 'Tempest' - Top 7 K-Dramas That Will Keep You Hooked
October brings a fresh wave of compelling K-dramas, from royal romances to psychological thrillers, that promise to keep you binge-watching well past midnight.
Top K-Dramas
Looking for your next K-drama obsession? October is packed with heart-racing thrillers, sweet romances, and intriguing mysteries that’ll keep you glued to your screen and definitely mess with your sleep schedule. Here's your curated list of the top 8 K-dramas to watch this month and where to stream them.
(All Images: IMDb/X)
Genie Make a Wish
A modern-day twist on the classic genie tale, where wishes come true, but at what cost?
Bon Appétit, Your Majesty
A royal romance unfolds through food, flavours, and forbidden feelings in a palace kitchen.
Hwaja’s Scarlet
A fiery tale of revenge and resilience set against the backdrop of a turbulent era.
Shin’s Project
A psychological drama about identity, ambition, and the price of chasing perfection.
Tempest
Political intrigue meets emotional depth in this gripping, high-stakes drama.
Moon River
A poetic romance that follows two souls drawn together by fate and the night sky.
Would You Marry Me?
A heartfelt exploration of love, timing, and the question that changes everything.
Trending Photos