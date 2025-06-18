From Channa Mereya To Shaayad, Here's A List Of 10 Heartbreaking Songs By Arijit Singh You Should Check Out
If you are a fan of Arijit Singh's heartbreaking songs. Here's a list for 10 heartbreaking songs sung by him.
Tujhe Kitna Chahne Lage
The title says it all another heartbreaking song by Arijit Singh deals with separation and heartbreak when you truly and passionately love a girl but get separated by her because of social norms and family background this song is perfect for you.
Khairiyat
This gem from the movie Chichore is also sung by Arijit Singh to be seen, heard and loved is the best feeling in the world and it comes from a person you love then it is heaven on earth and Khairiyat portrays this feeling very accurately do check it out if you are a fan of Arijit Singh.
Shayad
This song tells you the story of one sided lover who can't express his love to the girl he truly loves that why the lyrics is very relatable to the people who can't say i love you to the girl and want the girl to feel it without them having to say it.
Kalank
Kalank has to be on the list when it comes to heartbreaking songs because this song portrays the emotion of a person who wants to love someone but is bounded by cultural norms and background Arijit Singh has sung this song with passion . Amitabh Bhattacharya made this song memorable by the beautiful lyrics written by him.
Agar Tum Saath Ho
This song metaphorically shows us the heart and mind having an argument but can't let go of each other 2 lovers drifting apart from each other because of responsibility and personal problems Performances by Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone makes it even more sad and heartbreaking.
Raabta
This was a great song from the movie Agent Vinod sung by Arijit Singh it is a soothing as well as romantic Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor's chemistry in this well-known song made this song unforgettable.
Tera Yaar Hoon Main
This song will definitely make you miss your best friend as it revolves around friendship and separation from the movie Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety it is heartbreaking that your friend is getting married and all you can think of is the sweet moments you have spent with them now it became once in a lifetime feast.
Judaai
The movie Badlapur is just as heartbreaking as this song titled 'Judaai' it explores the pain and grief Raghu has to go through after losing his beloved wife and child this song will make you shiver and emotional while listening to it yourself.
Hamari Adhuri Kahani
Hamari Adhuri Kahani is one of the few songs which feels fresh today and breaks our heart today too. It is sung by Arijit Singh who puts his heart and soul in the song strong performances by Emraan Hashmi and Vidya Balan makes it even more sad. You cannot miss this gem from the movie Hamari Adhuri Kahani.
Channa Mereya
This song from Ae Dil Hai Mushkil by Arijit Singh is an immediate tearjerker for audience it is written by Amitabh Bhattacharya who made this song and lyrics unforgettable. Channa Mereya is one of the few songs which is a part of an amazing album of the movie Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.
