From Chatha Pacha to Mindiyum Paranjum: Latest Malayalam, Tamil & Telugu OTT releases on Netflix, ZEE5 and others
Latest Malayalam OTT Releases: This week, the digital space is buzzing with village dramas and action-comedies, from Sri Chidambaram Garu to Chatha Pacha, offering a mix of laughter, thrills, and sports-packed entertainment.
Latest Malayalam OTT Releases
Latest Malayalam OTT Releases: This week, audiences can dive into a vibrant mix of entertainment as village drama and action-comedy dominate the digital space.
Mindiyum Paranjum
Streaming from February 9, 2026, on Sun Nxt, this heartfelt drama explores a married couple’s long-distance relationship, portraying the emotional distance, longing, trust, and resilience that shape their evolving bond.
Paathirathri
Streaming from February 13, 2026 on ZEE 5, this suspense thriller follows two cops whose routine midnight patrol spirals into a life-altering mystery that endangers their careers, relationships, and lives.
Sampradayini Suppini Suddapoosani
ETV Win: Streaming from February 12, 2026, this Telugu crime thriller follows a family on the run from armed attackers, starring Shivaji and Laya in their first onscreen reunion in over a decade.
Sri Chidambaram
This new-age village drama, which released on February 6, 2026, stars Sandhya Vasishta with Tulasi, Kalpalatha, Gopinath, Sivakumar Matta, Arun Kumar, and Shankar Rao, and will stream on ETV Win and OTTplay Premium from February 19, 2026.
Chatha Pacha
The 2026 Malayalam action-comedy about three brothers creating a WWE-inspired wrestling promotion in Fort Kochi, starring Arjun Ashokan, Roshan Mathew, and Vishak Nair, will be available on Netflix starting February 19, 2026.
(Image: IMDb)
Trending Photos