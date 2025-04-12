From Chhorii 2 To Pizza: 7 Spine-Chilling Horror Movies To Binge This Weekend
Horror Movies Watchlist: From dark suspense to spine-chilling plots, these films will keep you on the edge of your seat. Check out the full line-up of must-watch horror movies for this weekend.
Chhorii 2 (2025)
Starring Nushrratt Bharuccha and Soha Ali Khan in pivotal roles, the film follows A Mother as she battles societal injustices and a haunting past while desperately trying to rescue her seven-year-old daughter from a superstitious cult.
The House Next Door (2017)
The House Next Door follows A young married couple starts experiencing a series of paranormal disturbances after a new family moves into the neighboring house unknowingly awakening a vengeful spirit that haunts them all.
Pizza (2012)
Starring Vijay Sethupathi in a pivotal role, the film follows a pizza delivery boy who finds himself in a mysterious situation that drastically changes the course of his life.
Pari (2018)
Starring Anushka Sharma in the lead role, Pari follows the story of Rukhsana, a woman with a dark and supernatural past. As she bonds with Arnab, a kind-hearted man who rescues her, they must confront the terrifying forces that haunt her, including a demonic lineage and a sinister cult.
Bhoot: Part One - The Haunted Ship (2020)
Starring Vicky Kaushal in a key role, the film follows a grieving shipping officer as he unravels the eerie mystery of a ghost ship that mysteriously drifts ashore in Mumbai.
Krishna Cottage (2004)
Directed by Santram Verma. The story revolves around a group of friends who visit a secluded village to uncover the mystery of a haunted cottage, which is said to be cursed. One of the friends, the protagonist, is mysteriously drawn to the cottage, and strange events unfold as they delve deeper into the eerie happenings surrounding that place.
13B: Fear Has A New Address (2009)
Starring R. Madhavan in a key role, the film revolves around a man who encounters a supernatural phenomenon in his newly purchased apartment, a soap opera airing exclusively on his TV that eerily reveals the future of his family.
