From Crazxy To The Brutalist: 7 Unmissable New Releases This Weekend
The Brutalist - Theatres
The Oscar-nominated film is finally hitting Indian theatres. Starring Adrien Brody as a Hungarian-Jewish Holocaust survivor, the story follows his journey to the U.S., where he struggles to achieve the American Dream until a wealthy client transforms his fate.
A Complete Unknown - Theatres
Set in the 1960s, this biopic stars Timothée Chalamet as Bob Dylan, tracing his rise from a 19-year-old to a music legend.
Ziddi Girls - Prime Video
Set in Matilda House College, Ziddi Girls follows a group of young women challenging norms and fighting for their beliefs, exploring themes of resistance, ambition, and ideology.
Dabba Cartel - Netflix
Dabba Cartel follows five middle-class women entangled in a high-stakes drug gang, starring Shabana Azmi, Jyothika, Shalini Pandey, Lillete Dubey, Nimisha Sajayan, Anjali Anand, and Sai Tamhankar in key roles.
Ek Badnaam Aashram Season 3 Part 2 - MX Player
Aashram Season 3 Part 2 delves into Baba Nirala's rivalry with Pammi Pehelwan. As power shifts at the Aashram, Baba Nirala faces arrest, while Pammi rises to take his place. The series stars Bobby Deol, Tridha Choudhary, Aaditi Pohankar, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Darshan Kumar, Sachin Shroff, and Anurita Jha.
Superboys Of Malegaon - Theatres
Directed by Reema Kagti and produced by Zoya Akhtar, Set in 1997 and based on a true story, Superboys of Malegaon follows a movie enthusiast who turns his hometown into a cinema hub. With no budget, he sets out to remake Ramesh Sippy's Sholay.
Crazxy - Theatres
Sohum Shah's upcoming thriller Crazxy, written and directed by Girish Kohli, follows a doctor caught in a high-stakes cat-and-mouse chase. He stars as Abhimanyu in this gripping film.
