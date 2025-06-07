From Delhi’s Theatre Stages To India’s New Crush: Meet Soundarya Sharma, Stealing Spotlight In Housefull 5’s Viral ‘Laal Pari’
Who is Soundarya Sharma?
Born and raised in Delhi’s Preet Vihar, Soundarya showed an early inclination towards the arts — especially Indian classical music. Her journey from a Delhi girl with big dreams to a national sensation is nothing short of inspiring.
Education and Training
Driven by her passion for performance, she joined the National School of Drama and ACT 1 Theatre Group. To further hone her craft, she trained at the prestigious Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute and later completed a short course at the New York Film Academy, laying a solid foundation for her acting career.
Her Entry into Acting
Soundarya made her silver screen debut in 2017 with the romantic drama Ranchi Diaries. She later appeared in a supporting role in the gritty crime-thriller web series ‘Raktanchal 2’, showcasing her versatility as an actor.
Bigg Boss 16 and Rising Popularity
She rose to national fame as a contestant on Bigg Boss 16, hosted by Salman Khan. Soundarya was evicted on Day 112, finishing in 9th place, but not before winning hearts across the country with her honest and bold personality.
A Digital Star
With a massive Instagram following of over 9.9 million, Soundarya regularly shares glimpses of her life and style, engaging deeply with her fanbase and building her identity as a glamorous and grounded star.
Shining in Housefull 5
In Housefull 5, which stars Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez, Riteish Deshmukh, Sonam Bajwa, Abhishek Bachchan, and Nargis Fakhri, Soundarya plays Lucy, a stylish lawyer. Despite being in a supporting role, her appearance in Laal Pari has taken the internet by storm, with her graceful moves and fashion-forward presence stealing the spotlight.
Trending Photos