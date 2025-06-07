Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2912538https://zeenews.india.com/photos/entertainment/from-delhi-s-theatre-stages-to-india-s-new-crush-meet-soundarya-sharma-stealing-spotlight-in-housefull-5-s-viral-laal-pari-2912538
NewsPhotosFrom Delhi’s Theatre Stages To India’s New Crush: Meet Soundarya Sharma, Stealing Spotlight In Housefull 5’s Viral ‘Laal Pari’
photoDetails

From Delhi’s Theatre Stages To India’s New Crush: Meet Soundarya Sharma, Stealing Spotlight In Housefull 5’s Viral ‘Laal Pari’

Housefull 5 actress Soundarya Sharma has been making waves across the internet for her striking appearance in the song ‘Laal Pari’ alongside Akshay Kumar. Though her screen time in the track is brief, her dazzling moves and striking presence have made a lasting impression ,with fans calling her the “new crush of India.”
Updated:Jun 07, 2025, 04:16 PM IST
Follow Us

Who is Soundarya Sharma?

1/6
Who is Soundarya Sharma?

Born and raised in Delhi’s Preet Vihar, Soundarya showed an early inclination towards the arts — especially Indian classical music. Her journey from a Delhi girl with big dreams to a national sensation is nothing short of inspiring.

Follow Us

Education and Training

2/6
Education and Training

Driven by her passion for performance, she joined the National School of Drama and ACT 1 Theatre Group. To further hone her craft, she trained at the prestigious Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute and later completed a short course at the New York Film Academy, laying a solid foundation for her acting career.

 

Follow Us

Her Entry into Acting

3/6
Her Entry into Acting

Soundarya made her silver screen debut in 2017 with the romantic drama Ranchi Diaries. She later appeared in a supporting role in the gritty crime-thriller web series ‘Raktanchal 2’, showcasing her versatility as an actor.

Follow Us

Bigg Boss 16 and Rising Popularity

4/6
Bigg Boss 16 and Rising Popularity

She rose to national fame as a contestant on Bigg Boss 16, hosted by Salman Khan. Soundarya was evicted on Day 112, finishing in 9th place, but not before winning hearts across the country with her honest and bold personality.

 

Follow Us

A Digital Star

5/6
A Digital Star

With a massive Instagram following of over 9.9 million, Soundarya regularly shares glimpses of her life and style, engaging deeply with her fanbase and building her identity as a glamorous and grounded star.

 

Follow Us

Shining in Housefull 5

6/6
Shining in Housefull 5

In Housefull 5, which stars Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez, Riteish Deshmukh, Sonam Bajwa, Abhishek Bachchan, and Nargis Fakhri, Soundarya plays Lucy, a stylish lawyer. Despite being in a supporting role, her appearance in Laal Pari has taken the internet by storm, with her graceful moves and fashion-forward presence stealing the spotlight.

Follow Us
soundarya sharmaSoundarya Sharma Housefull 5housefull 5 laal pariwho is soundarya sharma
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon7
title
Foreign tour
Want Luxury Foreign Tour In Budget? These Destinations Make You Feel Like King Even In Rs One Lakh; Know Why
camera icon8
title
RCB
4 Players RCB Might Release Despite Winning IPL 2025 Title: Liam Livingstone, Mayank Agarwal And...
camera icon6
title
7 Richest Celebrity Chefs In India
7 Richest Chefs In India: THIS Famous Cookery Show Host Beats Vikas Khanna, Ranveer Brar With Whopping Net Worth!
camera icon7
title
Indian railway stations
India’s International Train Links: These 5 Indian Stations Connect You To Another Country By Train
camera icon9
title
chenab arch bridge
How PM Modi Cooked Whole Of Pakistan With Just Single Photo - Details
NEWS ON ONE CLICK