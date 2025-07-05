From Depression To Neurological Disorders: 7 Bollywood Celebrities Who Spoke Up About Their Mental And Emotional Struggles
Mental Health Struggles In Bollywood
Mental health conversations in Bollywood are becoming more open, with several stars bravely sharing their personal battles to break the stigma. Here are 7 celebrities who have spoken publicly about their struggles with mental illness.
Salman Khan
Salman Khan revealed on The Great Indian Kapil Show, he is battling multiple serious health issues, including a brain aneurysm and AV malformation, while continuing to work.
Deepika Padukone
Deepika Padukone has openly shared her experience with depression and suicidal thoughts, advocating for mental health awareness.
Fatima Sana Shaikh
Fatima Sana Shaikh has spoken about living with epilepsy, While epilepsy is a neurological condition, Fatima Sana Shaikh has spoken openly about the mental and emotional challenges that come with managing it, including a frightening mid-flight seizure.
Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan has discussed his battles with depression following personal losses and injuries, using acting as a coping mechanism.
Ileana D'Cruz
Ileana D'Cruz has talked about her struggles with Body Dysmorphic Disorder, depression, and postpartum mental health issues.
Anushka Sharma
Anushka Sharma has been candid about her anxiety, emphasizing the importance of treatment and normalizing mental health discussions.
Randeep Hooda
Randeep Hooda has opened up about depression linked to intense roles and career setbacks, highlighting the need to seek help.
