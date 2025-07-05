Advertisement
NewsPhotosFrom Depression To Neurological Disorders: 7 Bollywood Celebrities Who Spoke Up About Their Mental And Emotional Struggles
From Depression To Neurological Disorders: 7 Bollywood Celebrities Who Spoke Up About Their Mental And Emotional Struggles

Bollywood celebrities are increasingly speaking out about their mental health and neurological struggles, helping to break the stigma and inspire others.
Updated:Jul 05, 2025, 10:52 AM IST
Mental Health Struggles In Bollywood

1/8
Mental Health Struggles In Bollywood

Mental health conversations in Bollywood are becoming more open, with several stars bravely sharing their personal battles to break the stigma. Here are 7 celebrities who have spoken publicly about their struggles with mental illness.

 

Salman Khan

2/8
Salman Khan

Salman Khan revealed on The Great Indian Kapil Show, he is battling multiple serious health issues, including a brain aneurysm and AV malformation, while continuing to work.

 

Deepika Padukone

3/8
Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone has openly shared her experience with depression and suicidal thoughts, advocating for mental health awareness.

 

Fatima Sana Shaikh

4/8
Fatima Sana Shaikh

Fatima Sana Shaikh has spoken about living with epilepsy, While epilepsy is a neurological condition, Fatima Sana Shaikh has spoken openly about the mental and emotional challenges that come with managing it, including a frightening mid-flight seizure.

 

Shah Rukh Khan

5/8
Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan has discussed his battles with depression following personal losses and injuries, using acting as a coping mechanism.

 

Ileana D'Cruz

6/8
Ileana D'Cruz

Ileana D'Cruz has talked about her struggles with Body Dysmorphic Disorder, depression, and postpartum mental health issues.

 

Anushka Sharma

7/8
Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma has been candid about her anxiety, emphasizing the importance of treatment and normalizing mental health discussions.

 

Randeep Hooda

8/8
Randeep Hooda

Randeep Hooda has opened up about depression linked to intense roles and career setbacks, highlighting the need to seek help.

