From Dig At Kiara Advani To Torn Cannes Dress – 7 Times Urvashi Rautela Made Headlines For All The Wrong Reasons
Urvashi’s Recent ‘Parrot’ Look at Cannes
At the opening ceremony of the prestigious film festival, Urvashi chose a multi-colored, fishtail-style gown with a strapless neckline. The look, complete with a tiara and a parrot-shaped clutch, was called "tacky and bizarre" by netizens. Her extravagant ensemble became a meme fest online.
The 'Urvashi Mandir' Claim
In an interview, Urvashi claimed that a temple near Badrinath was dedicated to her. When asked to clarify, she stated, “There is a temple in my name in Uttarakhand. If one visits Badrinath, there is an ‘Urvashi temple’ right next to it.” The internet was baffled, and her PR team later clarified that her statement had been misinterpreted.
A Subtle Dig at Kiara Advani
During promotions for her film Daaku Maharaj, Urvashi appeared to take a subtle jibe at Kiara Advani. After the Kiara Advani and Ram Charan starrer Game Changer failed to impress at the box office, Urvashi’s comments were seen as a veiled dig at the fellow actress.
Insensitive Comment on Saif Ali Khan’s Stabbing Incident
When asked about Saif Ali Khan’s stabbing incident, fans expected a sympathetic response. Instead, Urvashi shocked everyone by flaunting her expensive gifts, including a Rolex watch and a diamond ring, completely ignoring the gravity of the situation.
Rumored Affair with Rishabh Pant
Urvashi was once rumored to be involved with cricketer Rishabh Pant. She claimed she waited for hours to meet a certain “RP,” leading fans to believe it was him. Pant later posted a cryptic message saying, “Peecha chhodo behen.” Urvashi clapped back with a post of her own, writing, “Chhotu bhaiya should play bat and ball.”
DiCaprio Complimented Her?
After the 2022 Cannes Film Festival, Urvashi claimed that Leonardo DiCaprio called her a “talented actress.” The internet was quick to call her bluff, with many accusing her of fabricating the story for attention.
Copying Gigi Hadid
While addressing rumors of dating Ahaan Panday (Chunky Panday’s nephew), Urvashi posted a message on social media that was almost word-for-word identical to a caption Gigi Hadid once shared. The blatant copy-paste move didn’t go unnoticed and led to widespread trolling online.
