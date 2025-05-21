Advertisement
From Dig At Kiara Advani To Torn Cannes Dress – 7 Times Urvashi Rautela Made Headlines For All The Wrong Reasons
From Dig At Kiara Advani To Torn Cannes Dress – 7 Times Urvashi Rautela Made Headlines For All The Wrong Reasons

Updated:May 21, 2025, 10:31 PM IST
Urvashi’s Recent ‘Parrot’ Look at Cannes

Urvashi’s Recent ‘Parrot’ Look at Cannes

At the opening ceremony of the prestigious film festival, Urvashi chose a multi-colored, fishtail-style gown with a strapless neckline. The look, complete with a tiara and a parrot-shaped clutch, was called "tacky and bizarre" by netizens. Her extravagant ensemble became a meme fest online.

The 'Urvashi Mandir' Claim

The 'Urvashi Mandir' Claim

In an interview, Urvashi claimed that a temple near Badrinath was dedicated to her. When asked to clarify, she stated, “There is a temple in my name in Uttarakhand. If one visits Badrinath, there is an ‘Urvashi temple’ right next to it.” The internet was baffled, and her PR team later clarified that her statement had been misinterpreted.

A Subtle Dig at Kiara Advani

A Subtle Dig at Kiara Advani

During promotions for her film Daaku Maharaj, Urvashi appeared to take a subtle jibe at Kiara Advani. After the Kiara Advani and Ram Charan starrer Game Changer failed to impress at the box office, Urvashi’s comments were seen as a veiled dig at the fellow actress. 

Insensitive Comment on Saif Ali Khan’s Stabbing Incident

Insensitive Comment on Saif Ali Khan’s Stabbing Incident

When asked about Saif Ali Khan’s stabbing incident, fans expected a sympathetic response. Instead, Urvashi shocked everyone by flaunting her expensive gifts, including a Rolex watch and a diamond ring, completely ignoring the gravity of the situation.

Rumored Affair with Rishabh Pant

Rumored Affair with Rishabh Pant

Urvashi was once rumored to be involved with cricketer Rishabh Pant. She claimed she waited for hours to meet a certain “RP,” leading fans to believe it was him. Pant later posted a cryptic message saying, “Peecha chhodo behen.” Urvashi clapped back with a post of her own, writing, “Chhotu bhaiya should play bat and ball.”

DiCaprio Complimented Her?

DiCaprio Complimented Her?

After the 2022 Cannes Film Festival, Urvashi claimed that Leonardo DiCaprio called her a “talented actress.” The internet was quick to call her bluff, with many accusing her of fabricating the story for attention.

 

Copying Gigi Hadid

Copying Gigi Hadid

While addressing rumors of dating Ahaan Panday (Chunky Panday’s nephew), Urvashi posted a message on social media that was almost word-for-word identical to a caption Gigi Hadid once shared. The blatant copy-paste move didn’t go unnoticed and led to widespread trolling online.

Urvashi RautelaCannes 2025urvashi rautela in cannesUrvashi Rautela controversies
