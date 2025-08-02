Advertisement
NewsPhotosFrom 'Downfall: The Case Against Boeing' To 'A Thousand Cuts': 7 Underrated Documentaries That Deserve Your Watchlist
From 'Downfall: The Case Against Boeing' To 'A Thousand Cuts': 7 Underrated Documentaries That Deserve Your Watchlist

From corporate cover-ups to quiet acts of heroism, these documentaries offer a gripping look into the real-world stories that deserve your attention.

Updated:Aug 02, 2025, 10:27 AM IST
Lesser-Known Documentaries

Lesser-Known Documentaries

Looking for documentaries that dig deep, hit hard, and stay with you long after the credits roll? Here are 7 lesser-known but powerful films that uncover hidden truths, challenge the status quo, and tell unforgettable stories.

Downfall: The Case Against Boeing (2022)

Downfall: The Case Against Boeing (2022)

Platform: Netflix

A chilling exposé of how corporate greed and negligence led to two deadly crashes involving Boeing 737 MAX aircraft.

The Cleaners (2018)

The Cleaners (2018)

Platform: Prime Video

This documentary takes you into the secret world of digital content moderators in the Philippines who clean up social media for tech giants.

Tashi and the Monk (2014)

Tashi and the Monk (2014)

Platform: YouTube

A short yet heartwarming documentary about a former Buddhist monk who runs a school for orphaned and abandoned children in the Himalayas.

The Rescue (2021)

The Rescue (2021)

Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Tells the incredible story of the international effort to rescue 12 Thai boys and their football coach trapped in a flooded cave.

The Painter and the Thief (2020)

The Painter and the Thief (2020)

Platform: Prime Video

An intimate and unusual story of a Czech artist who befriends the man who stole her paintings.

13th (2016)

13th (2016)

Platform: Netflix

Named after the 13th Amendment, this Ava DuVernay documentary explores racial inequality and mass incarceration in America.

A Thousand Cuts (2020)

A Thousand Cuts (2020)

Platform: Prime Video

Follows Maria Ressa, a journalist fighting for press freedom in the Philippines against the oppressive Duterte regime.

