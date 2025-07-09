Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2929386https://zeenews.india.com/photos/entertainment/from-finding-him-creepy-to-expecting-first-child-a-look-at-patralekha-and-rajkummar-rao-s-love-story-2929386
NewsPhotosFrom Finding Him ‘Creepy’ To Expecting FIRST Child - A Look At Patralekha And Rajkummar Rao’s Love Story
photoDetails

From Finding Him ‘Creepy’ To Expecting FIRST Child - A Look At Patralekha And Rajkummar Rao’s Love Story

Bollywood stars Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa have announced they are expecting their first child. The couple, who have been together for over a decade, shared the joyful news on social media. Know all about their journey that has captured fans' hearts.
Updated:Jul 09, 2025, 07:33 PM IST
Follow Us

Baby Announcement

1/7
Baby Announcement

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa are expecting their first child. They shared the joyful news on Instagram with a pastel-toned image with a floral wreath and a cradle, captioned “Baby on the way."

 

Follow Us

First Meeting Story

2/7
First Meeting Story

Patralekhaa initially found Rajkummar “creepy” after watching his debut film Love Sex Aur Dhokha (LSD), and was hesitant to meet him during a shoot, she said in an interview with Humans of Bombay.

Follow Us

Awkward Beginnings

3/7
Awkward Beginnings

During their first car ride to Pune for a music video shoot, she made her sister sit between them, feeling uncomfortable and wary of him.

Follow Us

Unexpected Connection

4/7
Unexpected Connection

She continued, "It was bit awkward, because the ride was also long from Mumbai to Pune. So, he was like, ‘Hey, what do you do?’ I am like, ‘I have done these couple of ads’. And the moment I said that, I saw there was some shift. And as the story goes, he had seen that particular ad and he was like, ‘I wanna marry this girl’".

 

Follow Us

Love Blossoms on Set

5/7
Love Blossoms on Set

While shooting the video, Patralekhaa discovered Rajkummar’s genuine nature and passion for art, which made her fall in love with him.

 

Follow Us

A Decade-Long Relationship

6/7
A Decade-Long Relationship

The couple dated for over 11 years before tying the knot on November 15, 2021, in a heartfelt ceremony.

 

Follow Us

On-Screen Collaborations

7/7
On-Screen Collaborations

They’ve worked together on acclaimed projects such as the film Citylights and the web series Bose: Dead/Alive. (All Images: IMDb/@patralekhaa/Instagram)

 

Follow Us
Rajkummar RaoPatralekhaaPatralekhaa PregnancyRajkummar Rao Trending NewsRajkummar Rao Latest NewsRajkummar Rao PatralekhaaRajkummar Rao Patralekhaa Love StoryRajkummar Rao Patralekhaa StoryRajkummar Rao Baby NewsPatralekhaa Baby AnnouncementRajkummar Rao InterviewPatralekhaa InterviewRajkummar Rao filmsPatralekhaa Careerrajkummar rao weddingRajkummar Rao RelationshipRajkummar Rao Patralekhaa ParenthoodRajkummar Rao PregnancyBollywood Pregnancy NewsCelebrity Pregnancy AnnouncementRajkummar Rao BabyPatralekhaa BabyBollywood Baby NewsRajkummar Rao Patralekhaa BabyRajkummar Rao First ChildPatralekhaa First BabyRajkummar Rao ParenthoodPatralekhaa ParenthoodCelebrity Moms-to-bePatralekhaa Pregnancy NewsRajkummar Rao Baby AnnouncementRajkummar Rao Patralekhaa first childRajkummar Rao expecting childRajkummar Rao expecting first child
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon8
title
business success story
Meet Richest Man In Nepal: Only Billionaire In Country, Inspired By Ratan Tata, His Business Is….—Find Out His Net Worth
camera icon7
title
Mango desserts
Mango Mania: 7 Must-Try Mango Desserts From Across The Globe Before The Season Ends
camera icon14
title
Himachal travel guide
9 Hidden Hill Getaways In Himachal That Come Alive During Monsoons - Number 7 Is A Magical Fairyland!
camera icon6
title
Auto news
Buying An SUV? Discover The Top 5 Best-Selling Models - Punch (5th), Nexon (4th), Scorpio (3rd)...
camera icon7
title
elephant trails India
Elephant Trails: 7 Places In India Where You Can Walk With Giants
NEWS ON ONE CLICK