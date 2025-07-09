From Finding Him ‘Creepy’ To Expecting FIRST Child - A Look At Patralekha And Rajkummar Rao’s Love Story
Baby Announcement
Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa are expecting their first child. They shared the joyful news on Instagram with a pastel-toned image with a floral wreath and a cradle, captioned “Baby on the way."
First Meeting Story
Patralekhaa initially found Rajkummar “creepy” after watching his debut film Love Sex Aur Dhokha (LSD), and was hesitant to meet him during a shoot, she said in an interview with Humans of Bombay.
Awkward Beginnings
During their first car ride to Pune for a music video shoot, she made her sister sit between them, feeling uncomfortable and wary of him.
Unexpected Connection
She continued, "It was bit awkward, because the ride was also long from Mumbai to Pune. So, he was like, ‘Hey, what do you do?’ I am like, ‘I have done these couple of ads’. And the moment I said that, I saw there was some shift. And as the story goes, he had seen that particular ad and he was like, ‘I wanna marry this girl’".
Love Blossoms on Set
While shooting the video, Patralekhaa discovered Rajkummar’s genuine nature and passion for art, which made her fall in love with him.
A Decade-Long Relationship
The couple dated for over 11 years before tying the knot on November 15, 2021, in a heartfelt ceremony.
On-Screen Collaborations
They’ve worked together on acclaimed projects such as the film Citylights and the web series Bose: Dead/Alive. (All Images: IMDb/@patralekhaa/Instagram)
