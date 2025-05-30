Advertisement
From Flow To Nosferatu: 7 Oscar-Nominated Film To Must Add In Your Watchlist

Weekend Watchlist: If you are stuck at what to watch this weekend,  here's a list of seven oscar nominated movies that will keep you hooked and glued to screen. 

Updated:May 30, 2025, 02:44 PM IST
Dune: Part Two

1/7
Dune: Part Two

Dune: Part two is another must watch you can't miss on, this oscar nominated film is a science-fiction with captivating visuals that will keep you hooked. 

The Substance

2/7
The Substance

The Substance is a psycholigical horror film to must watch for its gripping story and screenplay. 

Nosferatu

3/7
Nosferatu

Nosferatu is another recommendation you can't miss on, this horror film will keep you hooked for its storyline. 

Inside Out 2

4/7
Inside Out 2

Inside Out 1 and 2 both are oscar nominated films these animated films are a must watch if you are a animated moive lover give it a watch. 

A Real Pain

5/7
A Real Pain

A Real pain is another recommendation if you are looking something worthy to watch this weekend. 

Flow

6/7
Flow

This animated masterpiece is must pick if you like silent movies, this movie will keep you glued to watchs next. 

The Wild Robot

7/7
The Wild Robot

if you like techie movies with as sci-fi twist,  The Wild Robot is a must watch. This movie will keep you hooked. 

(All Images: IMDb) 

Oscar-Nominated WatchlistWeekend WatchlistBest On OTTMovie WatchlistMovie recommendationOscars 2025Oscar- Nominated MoviesTrendingentertainment news
