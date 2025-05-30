From Flow To Nosferatu: 7 Oscar-Nominated Film To Must Add In Your Watchlist
Weekend Watchlist: If you are stuck at what to watch this weekend, here's a list of seven oscar nominated movies that will keep you hooked and glued to screen.
Dune: Part Two
Dune: Part two is another must watch you can't miss on, this oscar nominated film is a science-fiction with captivating visuals that will keep you hooked.
The Substance
The Substance is a psycholigical horror film to must watch for its gripping story and screenplay.
Nosferatu
Nosferatu is another recommendation you can't miss on, this horror film will keep you hooked for its storyline.
Inside Out 2
Inside Out 1 and 2 both are oscar nominated films these animated films are a must watch if you are a animated moive lover give it a watch.
A Real Pain
A Real pain is another recommendation if you are looking something worthy to watch this weekend.
Flow
This animated masterpiece is must pick if you like silent movies, this movie will keep you glued to watchs next.
The Wild Robot
if you like techie movies with as sci-fi twist, The Wild Robot is a must watch. This movie will keep you hooked.
(All Images: IMDb)
