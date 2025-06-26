From Grevin Museum Coin To The Pardo Alla Carriera: Celebrating 33 Years Of Shah Rukh Khan's Global Dominance
33 Years Of Shah Rukh Khan: Making a striking debut in 1992 with Deewana, Shah Rukh Khan has gone on to rule hearts across the globe for over three decades. But SRK is more than just an actor—he’s an emotion, a cultural phenomenon whose influence extends far beyond the silver screen.
In a career spanning 33 glorious years, King Khan has not only delivered cinematic gems but also touched lives with his philanthropy and his unmatched charisma. What truly sets him apart is a historic, unmatched achievement—being celebrated and honored on all seven continents.
let's revisit his remarkable journey, the accolades he's earned, and the unwavering love he continues to receive from every corner of the world.
Europe - Customised Gold Coins
The Grevin Museum in the French capital has honoured King Khan with its set of customised gold coins. The Grevin Museum at Paris is a wax museum located on the Grands Boulevards on the right bank of the Seine river. This makes SRK the first Bollywood actor to have gold coins in his name at the museum.
Meanwhile, SRK has been earlier immortalised in wax statues in the US, the UK, Germany, France, Czech Republic, Thailand, India, Singapore and Australia.
SRK's Other Notable Achievements
Whether through his films, philanthropy, or global presence, he continues to inspire. Winning honours across all continents reflects his unmatched influence.
Georgetown University included him in its list of the 500 Most Influential in the World.
The French government has honoured him with two of its most prestigious awards—first, the Ordre des Arts et des Lettres in 2007 for his significant contribution to the arts and The Légion d'honneur in 2014, France’s highest civilian award.
South America – Global Diversity Award
In 2014, Shah Rukh Khan was honoured with the Global Diversity Award by the British Parliament. Presented by Speaker John Bercow at the State Room in London’s House of Commons, it celebrated his contributions to global cinema and cultural unity.
Africa – UNESCO’s Pyramide con Marni
In 2011, Shah Rukh Khan received UNESCO’s esteemed Pyramide con Marni award in Africa, becoming one of the few global artists honoured for humanitarian efforts. The award acknowledged his long-standing commitment to improving children’s education and healthcare through various initiatives.
Australia – Honorary Doctorate from La Trobe University
Shah Rukh Khan made history as the first Indian actor to receive an Honorary Doctorate of Letters from La Trobe University in Australia. The honour recognised his outstanding philanthropic work through the Meer Foundation, which focuses on supporting underprivileged children, empowering women, and aiding acid attack survivors.
North America – Crystal Award
In 2011, Shah Rukh Khan graced the IIFA Awards at Toronto’s iconic Rogers Centre, where he was honoured with the Best Actor award for his powerful performance in My Name is Khan, earning global applause.
Europe – Pardo Alla Carriera
Shah Rukh Khan's global legacy shines bright with honors that transcend cinema. He was awarded the prestigious Pardo alla Carriera at the Locarno Film Festival, celebrating his iconic journey in film. In 2010, he became the first Indian actor to sign the Berlin Town Hall’s Guestbook, a historic moment of international recognition. His humanitarian efforts through the Meer Foundation earned him the Crystal Award at the World Economic Forum, while the Global Diversity Award at the UK’s House of Commons highlighted his powerful voice for inclusivity and unity worldwide.
Asia- Padmashri
In 2005, Shah Rukh Khan received the prestigious Padma Shri, one of India’s highest civilian honors, celebrating his exceptional contribution to Indian cinema and his growing influence on global entertainment.
