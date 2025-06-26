photoDetails

english

2922525

33 Years Of Shah Rukh Khan: Making a striking debut in 1992 with Deewana, Shah Rukh Khan has gone on to rule hearts across the globe for over three decades. But SRK is more than just an actor—he’s an emotion, a cultural phenomenon whose influence extends far beyond the silver screen.

In a career spanning 33 glorious years, King Khan has not only delivered cinematic gems but also touched lives with his philanthropy and his unmatched charisma. What truly sets him apart is a historic, unmatched achievement—being celebrated and honored on all seven continents.

let's revisit his remarkable journey, the accolades he's earned, and the unwavering love he continues to receive from every corner of the world.