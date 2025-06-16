Advertisement
From Kangra To Kinnaur: 7 Offbeat Imtiaz Ali Movie Locations To Add To Your Travel Bucket List This Summer
From Kangra To Kinnaur: 7 Offbeat Imtiaz Ali Movie Locations To Add To Your Travel Bucket List This Summer

Director-producer Imtiaz Ali has transported audiences to some of India’s most stunning landscapes through his films. With iconic titles like Jab We Met, Highway, and Love Aaj Kal 2, Imtiaz’s romanticization of the mountains has become a favorite among travel enthusiasts.

Updated:Jun 16, 2025, 03:05 PM IST
Spiti Valley – Highway

Spiti Valley – Highway

Spiti is a favorite summer destination, just four hours away from Manali. The Alia Bhatt and Randeep Hooda starrer song “Maahi Ve” was shot here. Its breathtaking valleys and raw terrain make it a must-visit for nature lovers.

Rohtang Pass – Jab We Met

Rohtang Pass – Jab We Met

The beloved song “Yeh Ishq Hai” from Jab We Met was shot at Rohtang Pass during winter. It’s one of the best destinations for an adventurous road trip—whether by car or bike. The second half of the song was shot at Naggar Palace in Manali.

 

Kangra – Rockstar

Kangra – Rockstar

Famous for its mangoes and serene beauty, Kangra—located near Dharamshala—served as a filming location for Rockstar. From the majestic Kangra Fort to the Shaktipeeth Shri Brijeshwari Devi Temple, the region offers countless must-visit spots for tourists.

Kinnaur – Love Aaj Kal 2

Kinnaur – Love Aaj Kal 2

Imtiaz Ali shot parts of Love Aaj Kal 2 across Himachal Pradesh’s scenic Kinnaur district, including Chitkul, Sangla Valley, Rakcham Valley, and the Baspa River. These untouched landscapes offer a peaceful escape from city life.

Srinagar, Kashmir – Rockstar

Srinagar, Kashmir – Rockstar

Srinagar due to heightened security, remains a safe and beautiful destination for tourists. Iconic scenes from Rockstar, especially on the Dal Lake, paid homage to classic Bollywood moments like Kashmir Ki Kali’s “Yeh Chand Sa Roshan Chehra.”

Rishikesh – Love Aaj Kal 2

Rishikesh – Love Aaj Kal 2

While not entirely offbeat, Rishikesh is a perfect quick weekend getaway. From the sacred Ganga ghats to charming cafes and thrilling bungee jumps, it has something for every kind of traveler.

Shimla – Jab We Met & Tamasha

Shimla – Jab We Met & Tamasha

The cozy, colonial charm of Shimla—popularly known as the “Queen of Hills”—makes it a classic hill station getaway. It’s featured in both Jab We Met and Tamasha, and remains a favorite among those seeking a romantic or relaxing retreat.

NEWS ON ONE CLICK