From Kareena-Shweta To Lata-Shraddha,6 Bollywood Celebs Who Are Related To Each Other
Did you know about these Bollywood celebs who are directly and indirectly related to each other. Here's a list of 6 celebs who are family. Some of the names might surprise you.
Shraddha Kapoor-Lata Mangeshkar
We all know that Asha Bhosle and late Lata Mangeshkar are sisters but the interesting fact is that Shraddha Kapoor is their Grand-niece because her grandfather was cousin to the singing sisters. (Source:IMDb)
Kajol-Rani Mukherjee and Ayan Mukherjee
These 3 are second cousins to each other because their fathers are cousins too.
Bhatt family and Emraan Hashmi
Emraan Hashmi and Mahesh bhatt are related because Mahesh bhatt is Emraan's uncle, Alia bhatt is his second cousin.
Kareena Kapoor and Shweta Nanda
Both Kareena and Shweta come from 2 most powerful families Shweta is daughter in law to Kareena Kapoor's paternal aunt.
Farhan-zoya Akhtar and Farah-Sajid Khan
The 4 of them are brother and sister because their mothers are siblings.
Dilip Kumar-Ayub Khan
The late actor Dilip Kumar is Ayub Khan's paternal uncle Naseer Khan(Ayub's Father) is Dilip Kumar's brother.
