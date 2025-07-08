Advertisement
From Kareena-Shweta To Lata-Shraddha,6 Bollywood Celebs Who Are Related To Each Other
From Kareena-Shweta To Lata-Shraddha,6 Bollywood Celebs Who Are Related To Each Other

Did you know about these Bollywood celebs who are directly and indirectly related to each other. Here's a list of 6 celebs who are family. Some of the names might surprise you. 

Jul 08, 2025
Shraddha Kapoor-Lata Mangeshkar

1/6
Shraddha Kapoor-Lata Mangeshkar

We all know that Asha Bhosle and late Lata Mangeshkar are sisters but the interesting fact is that Shraddha Kapoor is their Grand-niece because her grandfather was cousin to the singing sisters. (Source:IMDb)

 

Kajol-Rani Mukherjee and Ayan Mukherjee

2/6
Kajol-Rani Mukherjee and Ayan Mukherjee

These 3 are second cousins to each other because their fathers are cousins too.

 

Bhatt family and Emraan Hashmi

3/6
Bhatt family and Emraan Hashmi

Emraan Hashmi and Mahesh bhatt are related because Mahesh bhatt is Emraan's uncle, Alia bhatt is his second cousin.

 

Kareena Kapoor and Shweta Nanda

4/6
Kareena Kapoor and Shweta Nanda

Both Kareena and Shweta come from 2 most powerful families Shweta is daughter in law to Kareena Kapoor's paternal aunt.

 

Farhan-zoya Akhtar and Farah-Sajid Khan

5/6
Farhan-zoya Akhtar and Farah-Sajid Khan

The 4 of them are brother and sister because their mothers are siblings. 

 

Dilip Kumar-Ayub Khan

6/6
Dilip Kumar-Ayub Khan

The late actor Dilip Kumar is Ayub Khan's paternal uncle Naseer Khan(Ayub's Father) is Dilip Kumar's brother. 

 

