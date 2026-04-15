From Maamla Legal Hai to Mardaani 3: What Indian shows & films are topping Pakistan charts in April 2026 despite ‘ban’ on Indian content
How is Pakistan viewing Indian content despite the ban?
Although PEMRA enforces strict restrictions on Indian content on local television and news channels, streaming platforms like Netflix and Prime Video remain largely unaffected—creating a clear contrast between regulation and viewer consumption.
Maamla Legal Hai (Season 2) tops charts
The Ravi Kishan-starrer Maamla Legal Hai (Season 2) currently holds the No. 1 spot on Netflix Pakistan.
Tu Yaa Main trends at No. 2
Tu Yaa Main, starring Shanaya Kapoor and Adarsh Gourav, is trending at the second spot.
Vadh 2 secures No. 3
Vadh 2, featuring Sanjay Mishra and Neena Gupta, has claimed the third position following its OTT release.
Mardaani 3 among top performers
Rani Mukerji’s Mardaani 3 continues to perform strongly, currently ranked No. 5.
Taskaree ranks No. 6
Taskaree: The Smuggler’s Web, a thriller by Neeraj Pandey starring Emraan Hashmi, is placed at No. 6.
Dhurandhar shows strong staying power
Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar has remained on Pakistan’s trending list for over 70 days and currently holds the No. 7 position. Several reports also suggest that pirated CDs of the film were sold on the streets despite restrictions on theatrical releases.
Hello Bachhon enters Top 10
Hello Bachhon, a biographical series based on Physics Wallah founder Alakh Pandey, is also trending, currently ranking at No. 9.
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