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NewsPhotos From Maamla Legal Hai to Mardaani 3: What Indian shows & films are topping Pakistan charts in April 2026 despite ‘ban’ on Indian content
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From Maamla Legal Hai to Mardaani 3: What Indian shows & films are topping Pakistan charts in April 2026 despite ‘ban’ on Indian content

 Recently, Pakistan’s media watchdog, the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA), issued a notice to a TV channel for airing a tribute to late singer Asha Bhosle.
Updated:Apr 15, 2026, 07:17 PM IST
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How is Pakistan viewing Indian content despite the ban?

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How is Pakistan viewing Indian content despite the ban?

Although PEMRA enforces strict restrictions on Indian content on local television and news channels, streaming platforms like Netflix and Prime Video remain largely unaffected—creating a clear contrast between regulation and viewer consumption.

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Maamla Legal Hai (Season 2) tops charts

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Maamla Legal Hai (Season 2) tops charts

The Ravi Kishan-starrer Maamla Legal Hai (Season 2) currently holds the No. 1 spot on Netflix Pakistan.

 

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Tu Yaa Main trends at No. 2

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Tu Yaa Main trends at No. 2

Tu Yaa Main, starring Shanaya Kapoor and Adarsh Gourav, is trending at the second spot.

 

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Vadh 2 secures No. 3

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Vadh 2 secures No. 3

Vadh 2, featuring Sanjay Mishra and Neena Gupta, has claimed the third position following its OTT release.

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Mardaani 3 among top performers

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Mardaani 3 among top performers

Rani Mukerji’s Mardaani 3 continues to perform strongly, currently ranked No. 5.

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Taskaree ranks No. 6

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Taskaree ranks No. 6

Taskaree: The Smuggler’s Web, a thriller by Neeraj Pandey starring Emraan Hashmi, is placed at No. 6.

 

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Dhurandhar shows strong staying power

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Dhurandhar shows strong staying power

Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar has remained on Pakistan’s trending list for over 70 days and currently holds the No. 7 position. Several reports also suggest that pirated CDs of the film were sold on the streets despite restrictions on theatrical releases.

 

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Hello Bachhon enters Top 10

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Hello Bachhon enters Top 10

Hello Bachhon, a biographical series based on Physics Wallah founder Alakh Pandey, is also trending, currently ranking at No. 9.

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Indian shows trending in PakistanMaamla Legal HaiIndian content ban in PakistanMardaani 3Pakistan Netflix top shows April 2026
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