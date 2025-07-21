Advertisement
From Malaika Arora To Tamannaah Bhatia: Bollywood's Best-Dressed Celebrity Lehenga Looks To Inspire Your Festive Wardrobe THIS Season
From Malaika Arora To Tamannaah Bhatia: Bollywood’s Best-Dressed Celebrity Lehenga Looks To Inspire Your Festive Wardrobe THIS Season

Whether you gravitate toward shimmering metallics, plush velvets, or breezy pastels, there’s a celebrity-approved look waiting to inspire your next festive outfit.

Updated:Jul 21, 2025, 06:28 PM IST
1/7

As wedding bells and festive beats grow louder this season, Bollywood’s leading ladies are setting the bar high with jaw-dropping lehenga styles. From opulent embroideries to bold silhouettes, celebrities like Malaika Arora, Tamannaah Bhatia, Giorgia Andriani, and more are offering major style inspiration for anyone looking to turn heads at a celebration.

 

Celebrity Lehengas

2/7
Take a look at some of the most talked-about celebrity lehengas that are perfect for everything from pre-wedding functions to grand receptions.

 

Malaika Arora

3/7
Malaika Arora made a powerful fashion statement in a dazzling silver lehenga adorned with intricate sequin detailing. The ensemble featured a figure-flattering blouse, a voluminous skirt, and a sheer dupatta that added a touch of grace. The ethereal sparkle and minimal embellishments make this lehenga an excellent pick for evening parties and reception nights.

 

Tamannaah Bhatia

4/7
Tamannaah Bhatia brought regal glamour to the spotlight in a dark blue velvet lehenga featuring rich gold embroidery and mirror work. The traditional motifs and plush fabric give it a luxurious appeal, ideal for sangeet ceremonies or cocktail evenings. When paired with bold accessories, this look guarantees a dramatic entrance.

 

Giorgia Andriani

5/7
Giorgia Andriani’s pastel pink and blue lehenga is a refreshing departure from traditional hues. Her modern take features a structured crop top with a flowy skirt, making it a trendy choice for mehendi functions or daytime events. The youthful colour palette and playful silhouette make this look a hit among younger fashionistas.

 

Jacqueline Fernandez

6/7
Jacqueline Fernandez served pure royal energy in a navy blue and gold lehenga rich in embroidery and heritage craftsmanship. With its majestic detailing and traditional appeal, this outfit is tailor-made for main wedding ceremonies or any occasion that calls for a grand entrance.

 

Shehnaaz Gill

7/7
Shehnaaz Gill’s vibrant yellow lehenga, paired with a multicoloured dupatta, radiates warmth and joy. Perfect for haldi ceremonies or casual daytime functions, this cheerful look mirrors her personality. The ensemble strikes a perfect balance between playful and elegant, making it ideal for bridesmaids. (All Images: Instagram)

celebrity lehenga styles, Malaika Arora, Tamannaah Bhatia, Giorgia Andriani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Shehnaaz Gill, Bollywood fashion, festive wear 2025, Indian wedding fashion, Lehenga Inspiration, bridal outfit ideas, sangeet look, Haldi outfit, reception wear, modern ethnic fashion, bollywood bridal trends
NEWS ON ONE CLICK