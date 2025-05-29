From ‘Metro… In Dino’ To ‘Dhadak 2’: 7 Bollywood Sequels You Can’t Miss In 2025!
Housefull 5 – June 6
The fifth installment of the popular comedy franchise is back, and this time with a wild twist! The multi-starrer features an enormous ensemble: Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, Fardeen Khan, Shreyas Talpade, Nana Patekar, Jackie Shroff, Dino Morea, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nargis Fakhri, Chitrangada Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Soundarya Sharma, Chunky Pandey, Nikitin Dheer, and Johnny Lever.
Metro… In Dino – July 4
A spiritual sequel to Anurag Basu’s Life in a… Metro, this anthology follows four contemporary love stories. Featuring Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Ali Fazal, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Konkona Sen Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, Neena Gupta, and Anupam Kher, this emotional drama is among 2025’s most awaited releases.
War 2 – August 14
The sequel to the 2019 blockbuster War stars Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR in a high-octane face-off, with Kiara Advani joining the cast. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the film has already created buzz with glimpses of action, suspense, and Kiara’s bold avatar. Only 12 weeks to go!
Dhadak 2 – August 1
Directed by Shazia Iqbal and produced by Dharma Productions, this sequel stars Triptii Dimri and Siddhant Chaturvedi. An intense love story that’s already in the headlines, the film reportedly received 16 cuts from the censor board, increasing curiosity even more.
Sitaare Zameen Par – June 20
The spiritual successor to Taare Zameen Par is directed by R.S. Prasanna and has already touched hearts with its premise. It follows an insensitive basketball coach who is assigned to train students with intellectual disabilities. The film is a remake of the acclaimed Spanish movie Champions (2018).
Baaghi 4 – September 5
The action-packed franchise returns with Tiger Shroff in the lead, alongside Sonam Bajwa and former Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu. Sanjay Dutt will play the main antagonist in this adrenaline-fueled drama. Fans are eager to see the next chapter unfold!
Jolly LLB 3 – September 19
The beloved legal comedy-drama returns with Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi facing off in the courtroom. Also featuring Amrita Rao, Huma Qureshi, Saurabh Shukla, and Annu Kapoor, the film promises both laughs and legal drama.
Trending Photos