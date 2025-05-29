Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2908058https://zeenews.india.com/photos/entertainment/from-metro-in-dino-to-dhadak-2-7-bollywood-sequels-you-can-t-miss-in-2025-2908058
NewsPhotosFrom ‘Metro… In Dino’ To ‘Dhadak 2’: 7 Bollywood Sequels You Can’t Miss In 2025!
photoDetails

From ‘Metro… In Dino’ To ‘Dhadak 2’: 7 Bollywood Sequels You Can’t Miss In 2025!

From romantic dramas to action-packed thrillers, 2025 is set to be a blockbuster year for Bollywood sequels and franchises. Here are 9 highly anticipated films that have fans counting down the days!
Updated:May 29, 2025, 08:25 PM IST
Follow Us

Housefull 5 – June 6

1/7
Housefull 5 – June 6

The fifth installment of the popular comedy franchise is back, and this time with a wild twist! The multi-starrer features an enormous ensemble: Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, Fardeen Khan, Shreyas Talpade, Nana Patekar, Jackie Shroff, Dino Morea, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nargis Fakhri, Chitrangada Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Soundarya Sharma, Chunky Pandey, Nikitin Dheer, and Johnny Lever.

 

Follow Us

Metro… In Dino – July 4

2/7
Metro… In Dino – July 4

A spiritual sequel to Anurag Basu’s Life in a… Metro, this anthology follows four contemporary love stories. Featuring Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Ali Fazal, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Konkona Sen Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, Neena Gupta, and Anupam Kher, this emotional drama is among 2025’s most awaited releases.

 

Follow Us

War 2 – August 14

3/7
War 2 – August 14

The sequel to the 2019 blockbuster War stars Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR in a high-octane face-off, with Kiara Advani joining the cast. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the film has already created buzz with glimpses of action, suspense, and Kiara’s bold avatar. Only 12 weeks to go!

Follow Us

Dhadak 2 – August 1

4/7
Dhadak 2 – August 1

Directed by Shazia Iqbal and produced by Dharma Productions, this sequel stars Triptii Dimri and Siddhant Chaturvedi. An intense love story that’s already in the headlines, the film reportedly received 16 cuts from the censor board, increasing curiosity even more.

Follow Us

Sitaare Zameen Par – June 20

5/7
Sitaare Zameen Par – June 20

The spiritual successor to Taare Zameen Par is directed by R.S. Prasanna and has already touched hearts with its premise. It follows an insensitive basketball coach who is assigned to train students with intellectual disabilities. The film is a remake of the acclaimed Spanish movie Champions (2018).

Follow Us

Baaghi 4 – September 5

6/7
Baaghi 4 – September 5

The action-packed franchise returns with Tiger Shroff in the lead, alongside Sonam Bajwa and former Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu. Sanjay Dutt will play the main antagonist in this adrenaline-fueled drama. Fans are eager to see the next chapter unfold!

 

Follow Us

Jolly LLB 3 – September 19

7/7
Jolly LLB 3 – September 19

The beloved legal comedy-drama returns with Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi facing off in the courtroom. Also featuring Amrita Rao, Huma Qureshi, Saurabh Shukla, and Annu Kapoor, the film promises both laughs and legal drama.

Follow Us
Upcoming Bollywood Moviesbollywood movies in 2025Metro In DinoSara Ali Khanwar 2Housefull 5jolly llb 3baaghi 4Sitaare Zameen Par
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon5
title
Auto news
How To Deactivate Your Old FASTag Account And Get Full Refund - A Comprehensive Guide
camera icon10
title
IPL playoffs top scorers
Suresh Raina For CSK, Shubman Gill For GT: 10 Players With Most Runs In IPL Playoffs - Check Full List
camera icon20
title
Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli's Performance In IPL Playoffs: How RCB's Legend Has Performed In High-Pressure Knockout Matches Over The Years
camera icon20
title
Jitesh Sharma
Jitesh Sharma’s IPL 2025 Rise: From ₹20 Lakh To Crorepati - How Rich Is RCB's New Hero - In Pics
camera icon12
title
IPL 2025
RCB's Probable Playing XI vs PBKS In IPL 2025 Qualifier 1: Tim David Misses Out, Josh Hazlewood Returns- In Pics
NEWS ON ONE CLICK