photoDetails

english

2925550

From Metro.. Inn Dino To Superman: 9 Much-Awaited July Releases You Can't Miss

Whether you're into superhero epics, romantic dramas, or gripping thrillers, July’s OTT slate has something for every kind of binge-watcher.

https://zeenews.india.com/photos/entertainment/from-metro-inn-dino-to-superman-9-much-awaited-july-releases-you-cant-miss-2925553

Zee Media Bureau | Updated:Jul 02, 2025, 05:50 PM IST

Upcoming July Releases 1 / 8 From latest releases on OTT to much-awaited Bollywood and Hollywood blockbusters, here are the must-watch films and series streaming this July. Follow Us

Param Sundari (July 25) 2 / 8 Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor star in a cross-cultural rom‑com. Follow Us

Eddington (July 18) 3 / 8 From acclaimed horror auteur Ari Aster, this surreal Covid-era Western stars Joaquin Phoenix as an anti-mask sheriff and Pedro Pascal as the town mayor. Follow Us

Bring Her Back (July 4) 4 / 8 A haunting mystery unfolds as Sally Hawkins and Billy Barratt lead this tightly guarded, buzz-worthy thriller. Follow Us

The Fantastic Four: First Steps (July 25) 5 / 8 Marvel’s next-gen reboot features Pedro Pascal, Joseph Quinn, and Vanessa Kirby as the iconic superhero team. Follow Us

Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan (July 11) 6 / 8 A tender romantic drama based on Ruskin Bond’s story, marking Shanaya Kapoor’s debut opposite Vikrant Massey. Follow Us

Metro… In Dino (July 4) 7 / 8 Anurag Basu’s modern-day spiritual successor to Life in a Metro, with an ensemble cast including Aditya Roy Kapur and Sara Ali Khan. Follow Us