From Metro.. Inn Dino To Superman: 9 Much-Awaited July Releases You Can't Miss
Upcoming July Releases
From latest releases on OTT to much-awaited Bollywood and Hollywood blockbusters, here are the must-watch films and series streaming this July.
Param Sundari (July 25)
Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor star in a cross-cultural rom‑com.
Eddington (July 18)
From acclaimed horror auteur Ari Aster, this surreal Covid-era Western stars Joaquin Phoenix as an anti-mask sheriff and Pedro Pascal as the town mayor.
Bring Her Back (July 4)
A haunting mystery unfolds as Sally Hawkins and Billy Barratt lead this tightly guarded, buzz-worthy thriller.
The Fantastic Four: First Steps (July 25)
Marvel’s next-gen reboot features Pedro Pascal, Joseph Quinn, and Vanessa Kirby as the iconic superhero team.
Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan (July 11)
A tender romantic drama based on Ruskin Bond’s story, marking Shanaya Kapoor’s debut opposite Vikrant Massey.
Metro… In Dino (July 4)
Anurag Basu’s modern-day spiritual successor to Life in a Metro, with an ensemble cast including Aditya Roy Kapur and Sara Ali Khan.
Superman (July 11)
James Gunn’s fresh take on the Man of Steel stars David Corenswet and Nicholas Hoult, exploring a new origin tale for Clark Kent.
