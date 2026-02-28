Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish3022219https://zeenews.india.com/photos/entertainment/from-millions-to-billions-the-10-most-expensive-streaming-series-ever-made-3022219
NewsPhotosFrom Millions to Billions: The 10 most expensive streaming series ever made
photoDetails

From Millions to Billions: The 10 most expensive streaming series ever made

From grand spectacles to high-end action, big-budget storytelling has reached new heights in the streaming era. Platforms are now spending hundreds of millions of dollars per season to deliver cinematic-scale entertainment.
Updated:Feb 28, 2026, 08:36 PM IST
Follow Us

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

1/10
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

Estimated cost: $58 million per episode

Amazon’s Middle-earth epic remains the most expensive series in history. Season 1 alone reportedly cost around $465 million, excluding the $250 million spent on adaptation rights. The show expanded Tolkien’s universe with massive sets, advanced visual effects, and global filming locations.

Follow Us

Citadel

2/10
Citadel

Estimated cost: $40–50 million per episode

Starring Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden, this international spy thriller became one of the costliest productions ever due to extensive reshoots, multiple international spin-offs, and large-scale action sequences.

Follow Us

Stranger Things

3/10
Stranger Things

Estimated cost: $30 million per episode (Season 4)

Netflix’s hit sci-fi drama saw its budget skyrocket because of heavy CGI, rising cast salaries, and movie-like production values in later seasons. Its grand spectacle and visual storytelling justify the massive investment.

Follow Us

Loki, Secret Invasion, WandaVision

4/10
Loki, Secret Invasion, WandaVision

Estimated cost: $25 million per episode

Marvel Studios brought cinematic budgets to television. These series matched blockbuster film quality with extensive VFX, elaborate sets, and top-tier star salaries.

Follow Us

House of the Dragon

5/10
House of the Dragon

Estimated cost: $20 million per episode

The Game of Thrones prequel invested heavily in dragon CGI, massive battle scenes, and detailed period sets, making it one of HBO’s most expensive productions.

Follow Us

The Pacific

6/10
The Pacific

Estimated cost: $20–21 million per episode

Produced by Steven Spielberg and Tom Hanks, this World War II miniseries remains one of the most expensive war dramas ever made due to realistic combat scenes and historical recreation.

Follow Us

The Mandalorian

7/10
The Mandalorian

Estimated cost: $15 million per episode

Disney’s Star Wars series broke new ground with advanced virtual production technology and cinematic storytelling, helping establish Disney+ as a major streaming platform.

Follow Us

The Morning Show

8/10
The Morning Show

Estimated cost: $15 million per episode

Apple TV+ spent heavily on star power, with Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon commanding high salaries alongside premium production design.

Follow Us

See

9/10
See

Estimated cost: $15 million per episode

Starring Jason Momoa, this dystopian drama relied on large outdoor sets, complex action choreography, and heavy visual effects.

Follow Us

Game of Thrones

10/10
Game of Thrones

Estimated cost: $15 million per episode (final seasons)

The final seasons of HBO’s cultural phenomenon featured massive battle sequences, dragons, and global filming locations, pushing television budgets to record levels at the time.

Follow Us
10 most expensive streaming seriesmost expensive webs series in the worldgame of thrones budgetlord of the rings budgetstranger things budget
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon7
title
Technology
Smartphone battery discharging very fast? Check 5 hidden power-saving tricks you are not using yet
camera icon13
title
Weekly Tarot Reading
Weekly tarot reading for March 2 - 8: Check for your lucky number, lucky colour, and TIP for coming week
camera icon11
title
daily numerology
Numerology Prediction today for February 28, 2026: Number 4, stability will strengthen your bonds
camera icon12
title
Entertainment
Horoscope today, February 28, 2026, by Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Cancer, trust your feelings and express them honestly
camera icon7
title
World’s biggest parliament building
Not in China, India, or US, world’s biggest Parliament building belongs to this nation