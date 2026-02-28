photoDetails

From Millions to Billions: The 10 most expensive streaming series ever made

From grand spectacles to high-end action, big-budget storytelling has reached new heights in the streaming era. Platforms are now spending hundreds of millions of dollars per season to deliver cinematic-scale entertainment.

Zee Media Bureau | Updated:Feb 28, 2026, 08:36 PM IST

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power 1 / 10 Estimated cost: $58 million per episode Amazon's Middle-earth epic remains the most expensive series in history. Season 1 alone reportedly cost around $465 million, excluding the $250 million spent on adaptation rights. The show expanded Tolkien's universe with massive sets, advanced visual effects, and global filming locations.

Citadel 2 / 10 Estimated cost: $40–50 million per episode Starring Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden, this international spy thriller became one of the costliest productions ever due to extensive reshoots, multiple international spin-offs, and large-scale action sequences.

Stranger Things 3 / 10 Estimated cost: $30 million per episode (Season 4) Netflix's hit sci-fi drama saw its budget skyrocket because of heavy CGI, rising cast salaries, and movie-like production values in later seasons. Its grand spectacle and visual storytelling justify the massive investment.

Loki, Secret Invasion, WandaVision 4 / 10 Estimated cost: $25 million per episode Marvel Studios brought cinematic budgets to television. These series matched blockbuster film quality with extensive VFX, elaborate sets, and top-tier star salaries.

House of the Dragon 5 / 10 Estimated cost: $20 million per episode The Game of Thrones prequel invested heavily in dragon CGI, massive battle scenes, and detailed period sets, making it one of HBO's most expensive productions.

The Pacific 6 / 10 Estimated cost: $20–21 million per episode Produced by Steven Spielberg and Tom Hanks, this World War II miniseries remains one of the most expensive war dramas ever made due to realistic combat scenes and historical recreation.

The Mandalorian 7 / 10 Estimated cost: $15 million per episode Disney's Star Wars series broke new ground with advanced virtual production technology and cinematic storytelling, helping establish Disney+ as a major streaming platform.

The Morning Show 8 / 10 Estimated cost: $15 million per episode Apple TV+ spent heavily on star power, with Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon commanding high salaries alongside premium production design.

See 9 / 10 Estimated cost: $15 million per episode Starring Jason Momoa, this dystopian drama relied on large outdoor sets, complex action choreography, and heavy visual effects.