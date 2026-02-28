From Millions to Billions: The 10 most expensive streaming series ever made
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power
Estimated cost: $58 million per episode
Amazon’s Middle-earth epic remains the most expensive series in history. Season 1 alone reportedly cost around $465 million, excluding the $250 million spent on adaptation rights. The show expanded Tolkien’s universe with massive sets, advanced visual effects, and global filming locations.
Citadel
Estimated cost: $40–50 million per episode
Starring Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden, this international spy thriller became one of the costliest productions ever due to extensive reshoots, multiple international spin-offs, and large-scale action sequences.
Stranger Things
Estimated cost: $30 million per episode (Season 4)
Netflix’s hit sci-fi drama saw its budget skyrocket because of heavy CGI, rising cast salaries, and movie-like production values in later seasons. Its grand spectacle and visual storytelling justify the massive investment.
Loki, Secret Invasion, WandaVision
Estimated cost: $25 million per episode
Marvel Studios brought cinematic budgets to television. These series matched blockbuster film quality with extensive VFX, elaborate sets, and top-tier star salaries.
House of the Dragon
Estimated cost: $20 million per episode
The Game of Thrones prequel invested heavily in dragon CGI, massive battle scenes, and detailed period sets, making it one of HBO’s most expensive productions.
The Pacific
Estimated cost: $20–21 million per episode
Produced by Steven Spielberg and Tom Hanks, this World War II miniseries remains one of the most expensive war dramas ever made due to realistic combat scenes and historical recreation.
The Mandalorian
Estimated cost: $15 million per episode
Disney’s Star Wars series broke new ground with advanced virtual production technology and cinematic storytelling, helping establish Disney+ as a major streaming platform.
The Morning Show
Estimated cost: $15 million per episode
Apple TV+ spent heavily on star power, with Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon commanding high salaries alongside premium production design.
See
Estimated cost: $15 million per episode
Starring Jason Momoa, this dystopian drama relied on large outdoor sets, complex action choreography, and heavy visual effects.
Game of Thrones
Estimated cost: $15 million per episode (final seasons)
The final seasons of HBO’s cultural phenomenon featured massive battle sequences, dragons, and global filming locations, pushing television budgets to record levels at the time.
