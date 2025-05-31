From Mustard Fields To World Stage: Meet 21-Year-Old Nandini Gupta, A Farmer’s Daughter Representing India At Miss World 2025 Today

4 / 8

The Indian contestant revealed she had always dreamt of representing India and becoming Miss World.

“As a 10-year-old, I always wanted to compete in Femina Miss India because I wanted the crown for its beauty. But as I grew older, I realized it’s so much more than the crown; it’s a journey that only a few get to experience. A platform that gives you wings to fly high. Femina Miss India is a place that makes an ordinary girl extraordinary, while keeping her simplicity intact,” she said.