NewsPhotosFrom Mustard Fields To World Stage: Meet 21-Year-Old Nandini Gupta, A Farmer’s Daughter Representing India At Miss World 2025 Today
From Mustard Fields To World Stage: Meet 21-Year-Old Nandini Gupta, A Farmer’s Daughter Representing India At Miss World 2025 Today

As India’s representative at Miss World 2025, Nandini Gupta is vying for the prestigious 72nd crown today. Here’s everything you need to know about Femina Miss India World 2023, who could bring the title back to India after Manushi Chhillar. Nandini has already secured a spot in the Top 40 out of 108 contestants.
Updated:May 31, 2025, 02:01 PM IST
Nandini’s Humble Background

1/8
Nandini’s Humble Background

The 21-year-old hails from Kota, Rajasthan. Her father is a farmer, her mother is a homemaker, and she has a younger sister.

 

“Grew Up in Mustard Fields”

2/8
“Grew Up in Mustard Fields”

Describing her modest upbringing, Nandini said, “I was born in a small village. My father is a farmer, my mother is a homemaker, and I have a younger sister. We also have a little Labrador, Banjo. I grew up playing in fields of mustard, millets, and black chickpeas.”

Educational Background

3/8
Educational Background

The global beauty pageant contestant completed her schooling at Saint Paul’s Senior Secondary School, Mala Road. She holds a degree in Business Management from Lala Lajpat Rai College, Mumbai.

 

“Always Wanted to Be Miss World”

4/8
“Always Wanted to Be Miss World”

The Indian contestant revealed she had always dreamt of representing India and becoming Miss World.

“As a 10-year-old, I always wanted to compete in Femina Miss India because I wanted the crown for its beauty. But as I grew older, I realized it’s so much more than the crown; it’s a journey that only a few get to experience. A platform that gives you wings to fly high. Femina Miss India is a place that makes an ordinary girl extraordinary, while keeping her simplicity intact,” she said.

Acting Debut

5/8
Acting Debut

Gupta made her on-screen debut with a cameo appearance in the 2024 film The Heist, which starred Femina Miss India 2019, Suman Rao.

Ratan Tata and Priyanka Chopra: Her Inspirations

6/8
Ratan Tata and Priyanka Chopra: Her Inspirations

According to the Miss India Organisation, Ratan Tata remains a major inspiration in Nandini’s life, while Priyanka Chopra is one of the beauty queens who influences her.

 

Social Work

7/8
Social Work

Upholding the beauty pageant’s motto of ‘Beauty with a Purpose’, Nandini launched Project Ekta to bring lasting changes to the lives of people with special abilities. The project strives to foster respect and acceptance for individuals with special needs.

 

Where to Watch and When?

8/8
Where to Watch and When?

The Grand Finale of Miss World 2025 will be broadcast live from the HITEX Exhibition Centre in Hyderabad on May 31, 2025, at 6:30 PM IST. It will be available globally via national broadcasters in select countries and on the official Miss World pay-per-view platform, watchmissworld.com, in HD.

