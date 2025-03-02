Advertisement
From Naadaniyan To Thandel: 7 OTT Releases You Can’t Miss This Week!

 New shows and movies dropping on Netflix this weekend from romance to feel-good dramas, there’s something for everyone! Check out the list.

Updated:Mar 02, 2025, 08:52 PM IST
Nadaaniyan - (March 7)

Nadaaniyan - (March 7)

Nadaaniyan is an upcoming young adult romantic drama starring Ibrahim Ali Khan in his debut alongside Khushi Kapoor, exploring college romance, heartbreak, and more. Films core cast also includes Mahima Chaudhary, Suniel Shetty, Dia Mirza, and Jugal Hansraj. 

When Life Gives You Tangerines (March 7)

When Life Gives You Tangerines (March 7)

When Life Gives You Tangerines is an upcoming Korean romance slice-of-life series written by Lim Sang-choon, directed by Kim Won-seok, and starring IU, Park Bo-gum, Moon So-ri, and Park Hae-joon. 

With Love, Meghan (March 4)

With Love, Meghan (March 4)

Meghan Markle's With Love, Meghan is a upcoming netflix series where she shares her personal tips on cooking, gardening, and hosting, featuring celebrity guests and offering a glimpse into her life in California.

Vidaamuyarchi - (March 3)

Vidaamuyarchi - (March 3)

A couple's getaway turns into a nightmare when the wife vanishes, forcing the husband into a desperate search while a mysterious villain lurks. Starring Ajith Kumar and Trisha Krishnan in crucial roles. 

Thandel - (March 7)

Thandel - (March 7)

Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi's Thandel made waves in theaters after its release on February 7, 2025. Directed by Chandoo Mondeti, this romantic action thriller will hit OTT on March 7 in multiple languages. 

(All Images: IMDb/ Netflix)

Khakee: The Bengal Chapter (March 7)

Khakee: The Bengal Chapter (March 7)

Khakee: The Bengal Chapter is an upcoming crime thriller, set in early 2000s Bengal. The series follows IPS officer Arjun Maitra as he battles gangsters and corrupt politicians, featuring an ensemble cast including Jeet, Prosenjit Chatterjee, and Parambrata Chatterjee.

The Leopard - (March 5)

The Leopard - (March 5)

Amid the turmoil of 1860s Italy, The Leopard unfolds as a nostalgic drama, tracing a Sicilian prince’s struggle to reconcile his fading aristocratic legacy with the unstoppable wave of revolution.

