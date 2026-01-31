photoDetails

From O’Romeo to Beyond The Kerala Story: Bollywood’s biggest February 2026 releases to watch out for

February 2026 is shaping up to be a power-packed month for Bollywood lovers, with a diverse mix of thrillers, horror films, comedies and romantic dramas lined up for theatrical release. From Shahid Kapoor’s much-awaited collaboration with Vishal Bhardwaj to sequels of popular films, here’s a look at the most anticipated Hindi films hitting cinemas this February.

Srujani Mohinta | Updated:Jan 31, 2026, 05:48 AM IST

Vadh 2 – February 6 1 / 8 Directed by Jaspal Singh Sandhu, Vadh 2 brings back Sanjay Mishra and Neena Gupta in another intense crime drama. While not a direct continuation of the first film, the sequel explores a completely new storyline with dark twists and emotional depth. The makers describe it as a thematic successor to the original, promising suspense and strong performances.

Haunted 3D: Ghosts of the Past – February 6 2 / 8 Vikram Bhatt returns to the horror genre with Haunted 3D: Ghosts of the Past, a follow-up to his 2011 film Haunted 3D. Featuring Mahaakshay Chakraborty and Chetna Pande, the movie blends supernatural elements with immersive 3D visuals. The plot revolves around a haunted house and the terrifying forces that trap a group of individuals within it.

Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain! – Fun On The Run – February 6 3 / 8 The much-loved television sitcom makes its way to the big screen with Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain! – Fun On The Run. Aasif Sheikh, Shubhangi Atre and Rohitashv Gour reprise their popular roles, joined by Ravi Kishan in a new avatar. The film promises familiar humour, comic chaos and a fresh storyline designed especially for cinema audiences.

O'Romeo – February 13 4 / 8 One of the most awaited films of the year, O'Romeo marks Shahid Kapoor's reunion with acclaimed filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj. The gritty drama boasts a massive ensemble cast including Triptii Dimri, Avinash Tiwary, Nana Patekar, Tamannaah Bhatia, Disha Patani, Vikrant Massey and Farida Jalal. The film is expected to explore dark emotions and layered characters in Bhardwaj's signature storytelling style.

Tu Yaa Main – February 13 5 / 8 Directed by Bijoy Nambiar, Tu Yaa Main stars Adarsh Gourav and Shanaya Kapoor in lead roles and will clash at the box office with O'Romeo. The story follows two social media creators whose adventurous trip takes a dangerous turn, transforming into a tense survival drama. The film blends romance, thrill and psychological tension.

Assi – February 20 6 / 8 Assi reunites Taapsee Pannu with director Anubhav Sinha after their successful collaborations in Mulk and Thappad. Slated for a February 20 release, the film is expected to address strong social themes while maintaining emotional storytelling — a trademark of Sinha's cinema.

Do Deewane Seher Mein – February 20 7 / 8 A romantic drama featuring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Mrunal Thakur, Do Deewane Seher Mein is directed by Ravi Udyawar. Along with the lead pair, the film also stars Ila Arun, Achint Kaur and Naveen Kaushik. The narrative revolves around love, longing and relationships set against an urban backdrop.