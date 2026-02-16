Advertisement
NewsPhotosFrom O'Romeo to Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai: 7 Bollywood films inspired by real-life gangsters and their true stories that will shock you
From O'Romeo to Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai: 7 Bollywood films inspired by real-life gangsters and their true stories that will shock you

With the release of O'Romeo, films inspired by real-life gangsters and underworld figures are once again drawing attention. Bollywood has often turned to true crime stories for gripping narratives. From notorious dons to infamous police encounters, here are seven films rooted in real events and the stories that inspired them.
Updated:Feb 16, 2026, 12:57 PM IST
O'Romeo

O'Romeo

Where to watch: In theatres

Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj and starring Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri, O'Romeo is inspired by incidents from Mumbai’s underworld in the 1990s. The film traces the lives of two criminals, Hussain Ustara and Sapna Didi, and explores the dangerous world they inhabited during the peak of gang rivalries.

Haseena Parkar

Haseena Parkar

Where to watch: ZEE5

Starring Shraddha Kapoor, this biographical crime drama is based on the life of Haseena Parkar, sister of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim. The film highlights her rise as a powerful figure in Mumbai’s underworld and her influence within the criminal network.

Gangubai Kathiawadi

Gangubai Kathiawadi

Where to watch: Netflix

Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the film is inspired by the life of Gangubai Harjivandas. Betrayed and forced into prostitution at a young age, she eventually emerged as a dominant presence in Kamathipura, fighting for the rights and dignity of sex workers.

Shootout at Wadala

Shootout at Wadala

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

This action drama is based on the real-life police encounter of gangster Manya Surve in 1982. The film recreates one of Mumbai’s first recorded encounter killings and showcases the tense relationship between law enforcement and organized crime.

Black Friday

Black Friday

Where to watch: Netflix

Adapted from journalist Hussain Zaidi’s book Black Friday: The True Story of the Bombay Bomb Blasts, the film focuses on the 1993 Mumbai serial bombings. It examines the investigation and the involvement of figures such as Tiger Memon and Dawood Ibrahim.

Gangs of Wasseypur

Gangs of Wasseypur

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Inspired by real coal mafia wars in Dhanbad, this crime saga spans several decades. It follows Sardar Khan’s quest for revenge against politician Ramadhir Singh, portraying how crime, politics, and family feuds intersect in the region.

Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai

Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai

Where to watch: JioHotstar and Amazon Prime Video

Set in the 1970s, the film charts the growth of Mumbai’s underworld through two central characters. Sultan Mirza is inspired by smuggler Haji Mastan, while Shoaib Khan draws from the life of Dawood Ibrahim. Their journey reflects ambition, betrayal, and the hunger for power.

Shootout at Lokhandwala

Shootout at Lokhandwala

Where to watch: JioHotstar and Amazon Prime Video

Based on the 1991 Lokhandwala shootout, the film depicts a dramatic gun battle between Mumbai police and gang members hiding in a residential complex. Led by inspector Khan, the police operation became one of the city’s most talked-about encounters.

