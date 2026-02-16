From O'Romeo to Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai: 7 Bollywood films inspired by real-life gangsters and their true stories that will shock you
O'Romeo
Where to watch: In theatres
Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj and starring Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri, O'Romeo is inspired by incidents from Mumbai’s underworld in the 1990s. The film traces the lives of two criminals, Hussain Ustara and Sapna Didi, and explores the dangerous world they inhabited during the peak of gang rivalries.
Haseena Parkar
Where to watch: ZEE5
Starring Shraddha Kapoor, this biographical crime drama is based on the life of Haseena Parkar, sister of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim. The film highlights her rise as a powerful figure in Mumbai’s underworld and her influence within the criminal network.
Gangubai Kathiawadi
Where to watch: Netflix
Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the film is inspired by the life of Gangubai Harjivandas. Betrayed and forced into prostitution at a young age, she eventually emerged as a dominant presence in Kamathipura, fighting for the rights and dignity of sex workers.
Shootout at Wadala
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
This action drama is based on the real-life police encounter of gangster Manya Surve in 1982. The film recreates one of Mumbai’s first recorded encounter killings and showcases the tense relationship between law enforcement and organized crime.
Black Friday
Where to watch: Netflix
Adapted from journalist Hussain Zaidi’s book Black Friday: The True Story of the Bombay Bomb Blasts, the film focuses on the 1993 Mumbai serial bombings. It examines the investigation and the involvement of figures such as Tiger Memon and Dawood Ibrahim.
Gangs of Wasseypur
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Inspired by real coal mafia wars in Dhanbad, this crime saga spans several decades. It follows Sardar Khan’s quest for revenge against politician Ramadhir Singh, portraying how crime, politics, and family feuds intersect in the region.
Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai
Where to watch: JioHotstar and Amazon Prime Video
Set in the 1970s, the film charts the growth of Mumbai’s underworld through two central characters. Sultan Mirza is inspired by smuggler Haji Mastan, while Shoaib Khan draws from the life of Dawood Ibrahim. Their journey reflects ambition, betrayal, and the hunger for power.
Shootout at Lokhandwala
Where to watch: JioHotstar and Amazon Prime Video
Based on the 1991 Lokhandwala shootout, the film depicts a dramatic gun battle between Mumbai police and gang members hiding in a residential complex. Led by inspector Khan, the police operation became one of the city’s most talked-about encounters.
