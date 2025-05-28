From 'Panchayat Season 4' To 'Wednesday Season 2': 7 Most-Anticipated Web Series On OTT
Most-Anticipated Web Series On OTT: Several upcoming web series are set to keep audiences glued to their screens, thanks to their gripping stories and compelling screenplays. From crime thrillers, supernatural horrors to romantic tales. Whether it's the regal charm of Bridgerton or the heartwarming simiplicity of Panchayat, these much-awaited releases promise entertainment across genres. Check out the full list of upcoming web series you won't want to miss.
Panchayat Season 4 - Prime Video
Panchayat, cult webseries is returning with new season, In the world of Phulera new chapter is set to hooked audience with its promising storytelling, humour and relatable characters. Panchayat Season 4 is all set to stream on Amazon Prime Video from July 2, 2025.
Criminal Justice Season 4 - Jio Hotstar
Pankaj Tripathi headlines this legal thriller as a lawyer. This crime thriller is directed by Rohan Sippy, written by Bijesh Jayarajan and Iti Agarwal. The anticipated season 4 of Criminal Justice will be premiered on Jio Hotstar, on May 22, 2025.
Mandala Murders - Netflix
Actress Vaani Kapoor's debut web series titled 'Mandala Murders' is helmed by Mardaani 2 director Gopi Puthran. This gritty crime thriller also stars Vaibhav Raj Gupta in pivotal role. According to media reports, this much-awaited series is set to release this year, although an official announcement from the makers is yet to be made
Stranger Things Season 5 - Netflix
Starring Millie Bobby Brown in pivotal roles. Production on the fifth and final season of Stranger Things has officially wrapped, set to premiere in 2025. Stranger Things Season 5is one of the most-watched shows on OTT. The cult web series is coming in 2025.
Bridgerton Season 4 - Netflix
Netflix's hit series gears up for its much-anticipated new installment, In the world of Bridgerton, new season turns its focus to bohemian second son Benedict. The official annoucement was made by the visionary team at Shondaland. Bridgerton Season 4 is coming to Netflix in 2026.
Mirzapur Season 4 - Prime Videos
Mirzapur, the cult web series's new season in comfirmed following the major success of season 3. Pivotal character like Kaleen Bhaiya and Guddu Pandit. The exact release date of the new installement is under wrap, According to ET the fourth season will likely premiere between late 2025 and early 2026. The official announcement is yet to be made by the makers.
Wednesday Season 2 - Netflix
Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Adams is back in Nevermore Academy's spooky world. Touted as one of the most-watched series on OTT of all time. It also stars Tim Burton, Alfred Gough and Miles Millar in key roles. The new installement is will premiere in two parts on Netflix, with Wednesday Part 1 is set to premiere on August 6, 2025 and part 2 will arrive on September 3, 2025.
(All Images: IMDb/ Netflix)
